Metcalf, Maslany & Sparks Led GREY HOUSE Sets Complete Cast & Creative Team

Final casting has been revealed for the terrifying New York premiere of Grey House by Levi Holloway, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello.

Joining previously announced Laurie Metcalf as "Raleigh," Tatiana Maslany as "Max," Paul Sparks as "Henry," Sophia Anne Caruso as "Marlow," and Millicent Simmonds as "Bernie," are Cyndi Coyne as "The Ancient," Colby Kipnes as "Squirrel," Alyssa Emily Marvin as "A1656," and Eamon Patrick O'Connell as "The Boy."

Andrew Morrill (Director of Artistic Sign Language) joins the creative team for Grey House, which also includes three-time Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown (Choreography), three-time Tony Award winner Scott Pask (Scenic Design), Emmy nominee Rudy Mance (Costume Design), seven-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Tony Award nominee Tom Gibbons (Sound Design), Obie Award winner Or Matias (Music Supervisor & A Cappella Arranger), David Caparelliotis (Casting), and Foresight Theatrical (General Management).

Grey House begins performances on Saturday, April 29, 2023, and officially opens on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street) on Broadway.

When a couple crashes their car in the mountains, they seek shelter in an isolated cabin. Its inhabitants, though somewhat unusual, are eager to make their guests feel right at home. But as the blizzard outside rages on and one night turns into several, the couple becomes less and less sure of what's true-about their hosts, themselves, and why that sound in the walls keeps getting louder. Two-time Tony Award winner Laurie Metcalf (A Doll's House, Part 2) stars in this first-of-its-kind Broadway experience, alongside Emmy Award winner Tatiana Maslany ("Orphan Black"), Emmy nominee Paul Sparks ("House of Cards"), Lortel Award nominee Sophia Anne Caruso (School For Good And Evil), and Critics' Choice Award nominee Millicent Simmonds (A Quiet Place). With direction by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello (The Humans, Wicked), and written by Levi Holloway, Grey House is a "savvy, smart new play-that just happens to be legitimately terrifying" (Chicago Tribune).

Grey House on Broadway is produced by Tom Kirdahy and Robert Ahrens.

The regular performance schedule for Grey House is: Tuesday and Thursday at 7pm, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday at 8pm, with matinees Wednesday and Saturday at 2pm and Sunday at 3pm. For preview performances, please visit GreyHouseBroadway.com.

The world premiere of Grey House was developed and produced by A Red Orchid Theatre in Chicago, Illinois in 2019, directed by Shade Murray, and went on to win three Jeff Awards, including for Best New Work in 2020.

LAURIE METCALF

(Raleigh) received Tony Awards for her performances in Three Tall Women and A Doll's House, Part 2. Tony nominations include November, The Other Place, Misery, and Hillary and Clinton. Metcalf received three Emmy Awards for her work on the television series "Roseanne" and also for her role on "Hacks." Other Emmy nominations were for "Third Rock from the Sun," "Monk," "Desperate Housewives," "The Big Bang Theory," "Horace and Pete," and "Getting On." Films include Lady Bird (National Board of Review Award for Best Supporting Actress, Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations for Best Supporting Actress), Somewhere in Queens, Desperately Seeking Susan, Leaving Las Vegas, Uncle Buck, JFK, Internal Affairs and the Toy Story series. She is an original member of Steppenwolf Theater Company in Chicago.

TATIANA MASLANY

(Max). Emmy Award-winning and Golden Globe-nominated for her starring role in "Orphan Black," Tatiana Maslany proved her ability to effortlessly play multiple versions of the same character for five seasons on the series. She garnered three Emmys nominations and a win in 2016 for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series." Maslany was last seen in the critically acclaimed "She-Hulk," from Marvel Studios. She plays 'She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters,' a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases. In 2018, Maslany made her Broadway debut in Ivo van Hove's Tony-nominated Network opposite Bryan Cranston and Tony Goldwyn. She made her off-Broadway stage debut earlier the same year in Tracy Letts', Mary Page Marlowe. Her film credits include Karyn Kusama's Destroyer alongside Nicole Kidman; David Gordon Green's Stronger; Kim Nguyen's Two Lovers and a Bear starring opposite Dane DeHaan; Joey Klein's The Other Half; Simon Curtis' The Woman in Gold starring opposite Helen Mirren and Ryan Reynolds; and Adriana Magg's Grown Up Movie Star, which garnered Maslany the 2010 Sundance Film Festival Special Jury Prize for Breakout Star and a 2011 Genie nomination.

PAUL SPARKS

(Henry) recently wrapped shooting three films: Jeff Nichols' The Bikeriders, for 21st Century Fox; Michael Shannon's directorial debut Eric Larue; and Lost on a Mountain In Maine, based on the best-selling biography of the same name. Paul is currently shooting season 3 of the AppleTV+ series "Physical" opposite Rose Byrne. Additional series credits include "Joe Pickett" and "Waco" for Paramount+, Stephen Kings' "Castlerock" for Hulu, HBO's "The Night Of" and "Boardwalk Empire," Netflix's "House Of Cards," Starz' "The Girlfriend Experience" and "Sweetbitter," plus feature films The Lovebirds, The Greatest Showman and Midnight Special. Sparks is also a lauded theatre actor; his distinguished work on stage has earned him five Drama Desk Awards nominations in collaboration with some of theatre's brightest playwrights: Adam Rapp, Craig Wright, and Stephen Belber.

SOPHIA ANNE CARUSO

(Marlow) currently stars in Netflix's hit feature The School For Good And Evil, directed by Paul Feig and adapted from the New York Times best-selling series of novels by Soman Chaiani. Sophia stars opposite Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, and Sofia Wylie in the film, which became #1 on Netflix in numerous countries within the first 24 hours of its release. Sophia has already cemented herself as a staple of the theater community. She starred as "Lydia" in Warner Bros' cult Broadway favorite, Beetlejuice, directed by Alex Timbers, for which she received a Theater World Award and a Clive Barnes Award Nomination. Sophia made her Broadway debut in the highly praised production of David Harrower's Blackbird with Jeff Daniels and Michelle Williams and directed by Joe Mantello. She previously received Outer Critics Circle Award and Lucille Lortel Award nominations for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical" for her breakout performance in New York Theater Workshop's critically acclaimed run of the David Bowie and Enda Walsh hit musical, Lazarus. She later reprised her role in the production's London transfer. Sophia also earned a Lucille Lortel Award nomination for her performance in Jennifer Haley's The Nether, directed by Anne Kaufman at MCC Theater. Her additional theater credits include the world premiere of Warner Bros' Secondhand Lions The Musical, Susan Stroman's production of Ahrens & Flaherty's Little Dancer at the Kennedy Center, the Encores! Off-Center production of Elizabeth Swados' Runaways at New York City Center, and New York Stage & Film's reading of The Secret Life Of Bees opposite Uzo Aduba, directed by Sam Gold. On television, Sophia appeared in CBS's EVIL, and in NBC's hit series SMASH opposite Bernadette Peters. She played "Brigitta von Trapp" on NBC's Emmy Award-winning The Sound Of Music Live, starring Carrie Underwood, which was seen by over 30 million viewers nationwide.

CYNDI COYNE

(The Ancient). Joe Mantello directed Coyne in HOT L Baltimore (Suzy) at the Williamstown Theatre Festival. She's thrilled to be reunited with him for her Broadway debut. Off B'way; Paul Selig's Terminal Bar, Kevin O'Connor's production of Three By Shepard and Florida Crackers at Circle Repertory Company. Coyne acted in numerous one-acts with The Circle LAB & The West Bank Downstairs Theater Bar. Her first play, Dry Land was produced by Josh Astrachan on Theater Row w. Marylouise Burke & Christian Slater. Her play Ladies Night (the rough cut) was an O'Neill finalist. Awards; NYFA Artist Fellow (screenplay), two Iowa Arts Council Grants (writing & music), Jacob Spirit Award Hoodies (film). Coyne received her MFA at The Iowa Playwrights Workshop.

COLBY KIPNES (Squirrel) is ecstatic to be joining the cast of Grey House and making her Broadway Debut! Select Regional Theater: Tuck Everlasting (Winnie Foster, Buttenwieser Hall, 92nd St Y), A Christmas Carol (Fan/Martha, WPPAC),Godspell, Evita and Joseph...Dreamcoat (ACT of CT), O Negative, (Charlotte, NYTF) TV: "Fleishman Is In Trouble," "Saturday Night Live," "Bubble Guppies," "Nella the Princess Knight," "Butterbean's Cafe." Film: Perception, Jump Cut. Beyond thankful to Caparelliotis Casting, Creative Team, Avalon Artists Group, Bercy Talent, Emily Bauer, Devin Ilaw, & Alyson Isbrandtsen, Love always to Mom, Dad, Kyle, Asher and her dogs. @colbykipnes

ALYSSA EMILY MARVIN

(A1656) recently appeared as Cathy in the Off-Broadway production of Trevor the Musical, which is currently streaming on Disney+. She was in the 1st National Tour of School of Rock as "Marcy." Alyssa toured Asia with the International Tour of Annie as "Molly." She also originated the title role of "Edie" in the world premiere of Edie Saves the Birds at Theatre East. Other favorite theatre roles include originating the role of "Gloria" in Pie Lessons at the Metropolitan Playhouse and "Young Kim" in Showboat at the Westchester Broadway Theatre. Marvin is represented by BUCHWALD.

EAMON PATRICK O'CONNELL

(The Boy) is an experienced actor with over 5 years professional experience (i.e., nearly half of his life). Most recently Eamon completed filming in Mother's Instinct directed by Olivier Masset-Depasse and starring with Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain in the role of Theo (Jessica Chastain's son). Eamon has played the lead role in multiple independent films in NYC and loves being on set. Eamon is currently focused on being a theatre major as well as being a highly competitive swimmer and chess player, most recently winning first place with his school's team in the 2023 national chess championship in Washington D.C. Eamon is represented by Stewart Talent and lives in Brooklyn with his parents and three siblings, including his twin sister Grace who pushes him to be his best every day.

MILLICENT SIMMONDS

(Bernie) burst onto the scene as the star of Todd Haynes's film Wonderstruck opposite Julianne Moore. This was her feature film debut and, for her performance she received a Critics Choice Award nomination for Best Young Actress. In 2018 she starred opposite Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt in the Paramount blockbuster film A Quiet Place for which she again received a Critics Choice Award nomination for Best Young Actress. In 2020 she reprised her role and starred in A Quiet Place Part II. She received a nomination for an MTV Movie & TV Award for Most Frightened Performance and a Critics Choice Super Award for Best Actress in a Horror Movie. In 2022, Millicent was nominated for the prestigious BAFTA Rising Star Award. Also in 2022, Millicent starred in the short Bumblebees, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. Upcoming projects include a series based on Sara Novíc's novel, True Biz; she will portray Helen Keller in Wash Westmoreland's film Helen & Teacher opposite Rachel Brosnahan as Anne Sullivan and she will star in the action thriller Ballerina Overdrive alongside Lena Headey, Yara Shahidi, Isabela Merced, Lana Condor and Iris Apatow.

LEVI HOLLOWAY

(Playwright) is a Chicago-based writer, director, actor and teacher. As a playwright, world premieres include his adaptation of Pinocchio at Chicago Children's Theatre, Haven Place and Grey House (Jeff Award, Best New Work) at A Red Orchid Theatre, with which he is an ensemble member. He is the co-founder of Neverbird Project, a youth based Deaf and hearing theatre company. He spent a decade as head of the Sign/Voice theatre program at Chicago's Bell Elementary, one of the country's oldest and most prolific Deaf and hearing integrated schools, founded in 1917. As a stage actor, he's worked most recently with A Red Orchid Theatre, Steppenwolf, Chicago Children's Theatre and Northlight. He teaches playwriting with Silk Road Rising, fulfilling residencies throughout Chicago, most recently with Heartland Alliance, helping refugees tell their stories. He is repped by CAA and Anonymous Content.

JOE MANTELLO

(Director). Broadway directing credits include Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf, Hillary and Clinton, Three Tall Women, The Boys in the Band, Blackbird, The Humans, Airline Highway, The Last Ship, Casa Valentina, I'll Eat You Last, The Other Place, Other Desert Cities, Pal Joey, 9 to 5, Laugh Whore, November, The Ritz, Three Days of Rain, The Odd Couple, Glengarry Glen Ross, Wicked, Assassins (Tony Award), Take Me Out (Tony Award), Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, Love! Valour! Compassion! Off-Broadway he has directed Dogfight, The Pride, A Man of No Importance, The Vagina Monologues, bash, The Mineola Twins, Corpus Christi. As an actor he has appeared in "Hollywood" (Netflix), "The Watcher" (Netflix), "American Horror Story: NYC" (FX), and upcoming "FEUD Season 2: Capote and The Women" (FX). Broadway: The Glass Menagerie, The Normal Heart (Tony nom. and on HBO), Angels in America (Tony nom.) and The Baltimore Waltz. Recipient of Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk, Lucille Lortel, Helen Hayes, Clarence Derwent, Obie and Joe A. Callaway awards.

CAMILLE A. BROWN

(Choreography) made her Broadway directorial debut for the revival of for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf, making her the first Black woman to direct and choreograph a Broadway show in 67 years. She received Tony Award nominations for both Direction of a Play and Choreography. Other Broadway: Choir Boy (Tony, Drama Desk nominations); Once on This Island (Drama Desk, Outer Critics, Lortel nominations); A Streetcar Named Desire. At The Metropolitan Opera, Camille became the first Black artist to direct a mainstage production, sharing directorial duties with James Robinson on Fire Shut Up In My Bones (2021), which she also choreographed (Bessie Nomination for Outstanding Choreographer). Other MET: Porgy & Bess (2019), Champion (2023). Film / TV: "Harlem" (Amazon Prime), "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" (Netflix); Emmy Award-winning "Jesus Christ Superstar Live" (NBC); "New Year's Eve in Rockefeller Center" (NBC), Google Arts & Culture (ink). Camille is the Founder, Creator and Artistic Director of Camille A. Brown & Dancers.

ANDREW MORRILL

(Director of Artistic Sign Language). Direction of ASL credits: Dark Disabled Stories (The Public Theater), Oedipus (Deaf West), The Moment (Prospect Theater Company), Titus Andronicus (Apothetae), Hit the Wall (Illinois Theatre), Candide (Gallaudet Theatre). Writing Credits: (co-writer) Trash with JACK NY Brooklyn and IRT Theatre. Selected acting credits: The Music Man (Olney Theatre Center), Oedipus (Deaf West), The Christians (Phamaly Theatre). Education: MFA Acting from Univ. of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

SCOTT PASK

(Scenic Design) has designed over 50 Broadway productions, receiving Tony Awards for The Book of Mormon, The Coast of Utopia and The Pillowman. Selected Broadway credits include: Some Like It Hot, Ain't No Mo', Mr. Saturday Night with Billy Crystal, 1776, American Buffalo (Tony nom.), Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (2020), The Prom, The Band's Visit (Tony nom.), Mean Girls (Tony nom.), Waitress, The Visit, Blackbird, Pippin (Tony nom), I'll Eat You Last with Bette Midler, An Act of God with Jim Parsons, It's Only A Play, HAIR, Pal Joey (Tony nom.), Les Liaisons Dangereuses (Tony nom.), A Steady Rain with Daniel Craig & Hugh Jackman, Take Me Out (original production), Nine and Urinetown. For Netflix he has designed John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City, Oh, Hello On Broadway, and Hasan Minhaj: The King's Jester (ADG nom.). Cirque du Soliel's Amaluna. Instagram @scottpaskstudio

RUDY MANCE

(Costume Design) is an Emmy nominated costume designer. His credits include "The Leftovers" (HBO), "The Alienist" (TNT), "American Horror Story" (FX), "The Watcher" (Netflix) and "Dahmer" (Netflix).

NATASHA KATZ

(Lighting Design) has designed for theater, opera, dance, concerts and permanent lighting installations around the world. Recent Broadway: MJ, Springsteen on Broadway, Aladdin, The Prom, Hello, Dolly! (starring Bette Midler), An American in Paris, Long Days Journey Into Night, School of Rock and Skylight. She is a TDF Wendy Wasserstein Project Mentor and was recently inducted into the Theatre Hall of Fame.

TOM GIBBONS

(Sound Design). Recent Theatre Includes: Best of Enemies (Noël Coward Theatre, Young Vic); Hamlet, Oresteia (Park Avenue Armory, Almeida Theatre, West End); Animal Farm (UK tour); West Side Story, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (Broadway); Cabaret (Göteborg Opera); Judas, Oedipus, The Doctor (International Theatre Amsterdam); The Antipodes, Home, I'm Darling, People, Places and Things (Winner for Best Sound Design, Olivier Awards 2016), Hedda Gabler, Sunset At The Villa Thalia, The Red Barn (National Theatre/West End); All About Eve (West End); Our Town (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre); The Doctor, Wild Duck (Almeida/West End); Madness of King George III (Nottingham Playhouse); Hexenjagd (Theater Basel); Mr Burns, 1984 (Almeida/West End/Broadway); Fanny and Alexander, The Lorax (Old Vic); A View From the Bridge (Young Vic/West End/Broadway); Obsession (International Theatre Amsterdam, Barbican); Life of Galileo, Happy Days, A Season in the Congo, Disco Pigs (Young Vic); Les Miserables (Wermland Opera, Sweden); The Crucible (Theater Basel, Broadway); Anna Karenina (Manchester Royal Exchange); The Moderate Soprano, Elephants (Hampstead Theatre); White Devil, As You Like It (RSC); Translations, Plenty (Sheffield Crucible); After Life, The Absence of War, Romeo & Juliet (Headlong); Lion Boy (Complicite); Venus in Fur (Theatre Royal Haymarket); Henry IV, Julius Caesar (Donmar, St Ann's Brooklyn); The End of History, Pah La, The Woods, Love Love Love, Goats (Royal Court).

OR MATIAS

(Music Supervisor & A Cappella Arranger) is an Obie award-winning music director, composer, lyricist, and orchestrator based in NYC. Most recently, Or was the music supervisor and co-orchestrator of Love Around the Block, the immersive theatrical extravaganza commissioned by Hermès to celebrate the launch of their new Madison Avenue flagship store. As music director he has worked extensively with Josh Groban, The Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Ingrid Michaelson, Phillipa Soo, Shoba Narayanan, Dave Malloy, Rachel Chavkin, and countless others. Or was the music director and conductor for the hit Broadway musical Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812, which was nominated for 12 Tony awards. Other select music director and music supervisor credits include: Octet at the Signature Theater & Berkeley Rep (NYT Critic's Pick; Special Citation Obie Award), for which he also co-produced the cast album (released by Nonesuch Records and Warner Music Group); First Daughter Suite at the Public Theater (NYT Critic's Pick); Preludes at Lincoln Center Theater, in which he also co-starred as Sergei Rachmaninoff (Lortel Award nomination; NYT Critic's Pick); and Moby Dick at A.R.T. (Elliot Norton Award nomination). Upcoming projects include Noir by Duncan Sheik, The Black Clown by Davóne Tines, and Black Swan by Dave Malloy. Or's original musical, The Wave, received its world premiere at the prestigious Landestheater Linz in 2020, and won top prizes at the "Germany Tony Awards", including 'Best Musical', 'Best Score', and 'Best Book'. Or was a member of the 2020 New Dramatists Composer-Librettist Studio and the 2019 Composer-in-Residence at the venerated SPACE on Ryder Farm. He is on faculty at Manhattan School of Music. He holds a BM from The Juilliard School, an MFA from NYU, and is a sponsored Yamaha Artist. ormatiasmusic.com | @ormatia

TOM KIRDAHY

(Producer) is a Tony and Olivier Award-winning producer whose projects have spanned Broadway, off-Broadway, the West End, national and international tours. He recently produced the first Broadway revival of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson starring Samuel L. Jackson and is currently producing the Broadway smash-hit Hadestown (8 Tonys, including Best Musical) and its national tour; and the off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors (Drama Desk, Best Revival). Select Broadway/London credits: The upcoming musical New York, New York with a new score by the incomparable John Kander & Fred Ebb, an original story by David Thompson with Sharon Washington, additional lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, and visionary direction and choreography by Susan Stroman; The Inheritance (4 Tonys, including Best Play); Terrence McNally's Frankie and Johnny in the Clair De Lune starring Audra McDonald and Michael Shannon (2 Tony noms., including Best Revival); Anastasia; the box office record-breaking It's Only A Play starring Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick; The Visit starring Chita Rivera (5 Tony noms.); The Jungle; Edward Albee's The Goat, Or Who Is Sylvia?. Select off-Broadway credits: the world premiere of The White Chip, White Rabbit Red Rabbit (NYTimes Critic's Picks). Additional Tony nominations: Mothers and Sons, After Midnight, Ragtime, Master Class. Recipient, Robert Whitehead Award for Outstanding Achievement in Commercial Theater Producing. Board Member, Broadway League and Executive Board, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, member of the Harry Ransom Center Advisory Council at the University of Texas. As an attorney he spent nearly two decades providing free legal services to people living with HIV/AIDS and served on the Executive Committee of the NYC LGBT Center. Graduate, New York University School of Law, NYU CAS.

ROBERT AHRENS

(Producer) is currently lead producing the hit revival of Howard Ashman and Alan Menken's Little Shop of Horrors at the Westside Theatre in New York City, directed by Michael Mayer and choreographed by Ellenore Scott. It won Best Musical Revival Awards from the Drama Desk, the Drama League, and the Outer Critics Circle, and Christian Borle won Outstanding Feature Actor in a Musical awards from the Drama Desk, the Outer Critics Circle and the Lucille Lortel Foundation. Robert is also currently represented as a co-producer on Broadway with Hadestown (Tony Award for Best Musical). Robert developed and lead produced the musical Xanadu, which won the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical & the Drama Desk Award for Best Book of a Musical, and garnered four Tony Award nominations including for Best Musical. He also developed and lead produced Disaster! by Seth Rudetsky at the Nederlander Theatre. Robert has presented concerts in Broadway theatres of The Temptations and The Four Tops, Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, Kathy Griffin Wants A Tony, and Gloria Estefan & Miami Sound Machine. Robert taught a graduate level course on commercial theatre for seven years at the Tisch School for the Arts at NYU.