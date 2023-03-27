Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
IDINA MENZEL
Video: Watch Idina Menzel Perform as Adam Sandler's 'Opera Man' From SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

Mar. 27, 2023  

Idina Menzel opened the 24th Annual Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor ceremony by performing Adam Sandler's "Opera Man."

Opera Man was character that Sandler performed on Saturday Night Live in the '90s during the Weekend Update segment, singing out the news of the week.

Menzel's performance called out famous audience members who gathered to celebrate Sandler, including Jennifer Aniston, Rob Schneider, David Spade, and more.

With music direction by Michael Bearden, the program paid tribute to the humor and accomplishments of Sandler and featuring a host of his admirers, friends, and collaborators.

The evening also included appearances by Judd Apatow, Drew Barrymore, Steve Buscemi, Dana Carvey, Pete Davidson, Luis Guzmán, Tim Herlihy, Tim Meadows, Conan O'Brien, Chris Rock, Ben Stiller, and more.

Menzel and Sandler will appear together in the new Netflix comedy, You Are SO Not Inivted to My Bat Mitzvah. The film follows a girl's bat mitzvah plans as they comedically unravel and threaten to ruin one of the most important events of her young life. Sandler's real family will also appear in the new film.

Watch Menzel's "Opera Man" performance here:






