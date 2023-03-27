Photos: Ariana Grande Shares Photos With Cynthia Erivo Behind the Scenes For the WICKED Film

Ariana Grande took to Instagram to share some photos of herself and Cynthia Erivo behind the scenes of the upcoming Wicked film.
Grande and Erivo will star as Glinda and Elphaba, respectively, in the movie that is set to release in two parts, the first being released on November 27, 2024 and the next part being released the year after.
Check out the photos below!
Before Dorothy, before the flying house, and before the yellow brick road, there was Elphaba and Galinda. Born with emerald-green skin, Elphaba is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possesses extraordinary talent. When circumstances force her to room with the bubbly blonde and exceptionally popular, Galinda, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships.
The film will be lead by Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award winner Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Grammy Winner Ariana Grande as Glinda. Jonathan Bailey will play Fiyero, alongside Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum as Madame Morrible and the Wizard, respectively, Marissa Bode as Nessarose, Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James will play Shiz University classmates Pfannee and ShenShen, respectively, Keala Settle as Miss Coddle, Aaron Teoh as Avaric, and Michael Carmichael as Nikidik.
Related Stories
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Check out photos of the newest cast of Wicked on Broadway, including Alyssa Fox as Elphaba, John Dossett as The Wizard, Kimber Elayne Sprawl as Nessarose, and William Youmans as Doctor Dillamond. Their first performance at the Gershwin Theater will be Tuesday March 7.
Cynthia Erivo, who is starring as Elphaba in the upcoming film adaptation of the hit musical Wicked, recently talked about what fans can expect from the movie, how it differs from the stage production, and more.
See photos of P!NK visiting Wicked on Broadway!
Buy at the Theatre Shop
T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
More Hot Stories For You
Videos: Watch Kara Lindsay, Samantha Pauly, and More Sing from the BROADWAY BREAKUP PLAYLIST
March 26, 2023
Watch Samantha Pauly, Teal Wicks, Kara Lindsay and more perform Broadway breakup songs at Broadway Breakup Playlist Vol. 3!
Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke are Expecting First Child
March 26, 2023
Daniel Radcliffe, who can next be seen in the Broadway transfer of NYTW's Merrily We Roll Along, and his longtime partner Erin Darke have revealed that they are expecting their first child.
Nicholas Lloyd Webber, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Son, Has Passed Away
March 25, 2023
Webber missed the Bad Cinderella opening on Thursday, March 23rd to be with his son, who passed away from stomach cancer after entering hospice care on Thursday.
Broadway Jukebox: The Best of Kander & Ebb
March 25, 2023
Just yesterday, Broadway was introduced to the latest musical from John Kander and the late Fred Ebb- New York, New York is in previews at the St. James Theatre. We are celebrating the new musical with a playlist of the Best of Kander and Ebb.
Lea Michele Will Be Out of Today's FUNNY GIRL Matinee
March 25, 2023
Lea Michele will be out of today's matinee performance of Funny Girl on Saturday, March 25. Julie Benko will be on as Fanny.