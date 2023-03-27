Photos: Ariana Grande Shares Photos With Cynthia Erivo Behind the Scenes For the WICKED Film

Ariana Grande took to Instagram to share some photos of herself and Cynthia Erivo behind the scenes of the upcoming Wicked film.

Grande and Erivo will star as Glinda and Elphaba, respectively, in the movie that is set to release in two parts, the first being released on November 27, 2024 and the next part being released the year after.

Check out the photos below!

Before Dorothy, before the flying house, and before the yellow brick road, there was Elphaba and Galinda. Born with emerald-green skin, Elphaba is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possesses extraordinary talent. When circumstances force her to room with the bubbly blonde and exceptionally popular, Galinda, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships.

The film will be lead by Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award winner Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Grammy Winner Ariana Grande as Glinda. Jonathan Bailey will play Fiyero, alongside Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum as Madame Morrible and the Wizard, respectively, Marissa Bode as Nessarose, Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James will play Shiz University classmates Pfannee and ShenShen, respectively, Keala Settle as Miss Coddle, Aaron Teoh as Avaric, and Michael Carmichael as Nikidik.