Video: SWEENEY TODD Opening Night Brings Out Lin-Manuel Miranda, Len Cariou And More!

The best of Broadway came out to attend the tale last night at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, starring Tony and Grammy-nominated multi-platinum recording artist Josh Groban and Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford, is back on Broadway with direction by Thomas Kail.

Go inside opening night below as original Sweeney, Len Cariou, Tony-winner Lin-Manuel Miranda, Norm Lewis, Lea Salonga turn out to celebrate Sondheim!

Joining Groban as Sweeney Todd and Ashford as Mrs. Lovett are Jordan Fisher (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen) as Anthony, Gaten Matarazzo ("Stranger Things") as Tobias, Tony Award winner and Laurence Olivier Award nominee Ruthie Ann Miles (The King and I) as Beggar Woman, Maria Bilbao (On Your Feet!) as Johanna, Jamie Jackson (The Last Ship) as Judge Turpin, John Rapson (Les Misérables) as Beadle Bamford, Nicholas Christopher (Hamilton) as Pirelli / Standby for Sweeney Todd, and Jeanna de Waal (Diana, The Musical) as Standby for Mrs. Lovett and Beggar Woman.

Two of the show's original stars, Len Cariou and Victoy Garber, who originated the roles of Sweeney Todd and Antony, came out to celebrate the occasion. Cariou offered a memory of his own 'Sweeney' opening night in 1979.

He shared, "It was a wonderful opening night. People didn't think it was ever going to happen, so when it did we blew the roof off the place and it was history-making. And that's really what I remember more than anything."

Sondheim fan and friend, Lin-Manuel Miranda, was in attendance to support his pals director Thomas Kail and orchestrator Alex Lacamoire, on their exciting new production.

"It's amazing," Lin said, "This was one of the last shows Steve gave his blessing to. I remember Tommy talking to him and the him getting their blessing to do this production. We saw a reading of this the week after Steve passed and so it feels like another fulfullment of his incredible legacy."