Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: SWEENEY TODD Opening Night Brings Out Lin-Manuel Miranda, Len Cariou And More!

Go inside opening night below as Victor Garber, Norm Lewis, Lea Salonga turn out to celebrate Sondheim!

Mar. 27, 2023  

The best of Broadway came out to attend the tale last night at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, starring Tony and Grammy-nominated multi-platinum recording artist Josh Groban and Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford, is back on Broadway with direction by Thomas Kail.

Go inside opening night below as original Sweeney, Len Cariou, Tony-winner Lin-Manuel Miranda, Norm Lewis, Lea Salonga turn out to celebrate Sondheim!

Joining Groban as Sweeney Todd and Ashford as Mrs. Lovett are Jordan Fisher (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen) as Anthony, Gaten Matarazzo ("Stranger Things") as Tobias, Tony Award winner and Laurence Olivier Award nominee Ruthie Ann Miles (The King and I) as Beggar Woman, Maria Bilbao (On Your Feet!) as Johanna, Jamie Jackson (The Last Ship) as Judge Turpin, John Rapson (Les Misérables) as Beadle Bamford, Nicholas Christopher (Hamilton) as Pirelli / Standby for Sweeney Todd, and Jeanna de Waal (Diana, The Musical) as Standby for Mrs. Lovett and Beggar Woman.

Two of the show's original stars, Len Cariou and Victoy Garber, who originated the roles of Sweeney Todd and Antony, came out to celebrate the occasion. Cariou offered a memory of his own 'Sweeney' opening night in 1979.

He shared, "It was a wonderful opening night. People didn't think it was ever going to happen, so when it did we blew the roof off the place and it was history-making. And that's really what I remember more than anything."

Sondheim fan and friend, Lin-Manuel Miranda, was in attendance to support his pals director Thomas Kail and orchestrator Alex Lacamoire, on their exciting new production.

"It's amazing," Lin said, "This was one of the last shows Steve gave his blessing to. I remember Tommy talking to him and the him getting their blessing to do this production. We saw a reading of this the week after Steve passed and so it feels like another fulfullment of his incredible legacy."






Related Stories
Video: Josh Groban, Annaleigh Ashford & Company of SWEENEY TODD Celebrate Opening Nigh Photo
Video: Josh Groban, Annaleigh Ashford & Company of SWEENEY TODD Celebrate Opening Night
The best of Broadway came out to attend the tale last night at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. We're taking you inside opening night of Sweeney Todd in this video!
Review Roundup: SWEENEY TODD Opens on Broadway Photo
Review Roundup: SWEENEY TODD Opens on Broadway
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, starring Tony and Grammy-nominated multi-platinum recording artist Josh Groban and Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford, returns to Broadway tonight, March 26. The revival is directed by Thomas Kail, and featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by Hugh Wheeler, from an adaptation by Christopher Bond, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. Check out what the critics had to say!
Photos: First Look at Josh Groban, Annaleigh Ashford & More in SWEENEY TODD Photo
Photos: First Look at Josh Groban, Annaleigh Ashford & More in SWEENEY TODD
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, starring Tony and Grammy-nominated multi-platinum recording artist Josh Groban and Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford, returns to Broadway on Sunday night, March 26. Check out photos of the cast in action!
Video: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for SWEENEY TODD- Live! Photo
Video: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for SWEENEY TODD- Live!
Attend the tale tonight! Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, starring Tony and Grammy-nominated multi-platinum recording artist Josh Groban and Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford, returns to Broadway. Tune in tonight at 5:15pm as BroadwayWorld brings you live red carpet coverage!

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV


Video: Watch Eric Adams Proclaim John Kander Day, Unveil 'Kander and Ebb Way' with Lin-Manuel MirandaVideo: Watch Eric Adams Proclaim John Kander Day, Unveil 'Kander and Ebb Way' with Lin-Manuel Miranda
March 25, 2023

Watch Mayor Eric Adams give a Mayoral Proclamation to 96-year-old John Kander, Lin-Manuel Miranda unveil the sign renaming 44th Steet “Kander & Ebb Way”, and the Manhattan School of Music perform the iconic Kander & Ebb song “New York, New York' in honor of the first preview of NEW YORK, NEW YORK.
Video: Watch an All New Trailer From BRIEF ENCOUNTER RehearsalVideo: Watch an All New Trailer From BRIEF ENCOUNTER Rehearsal
March 24, 2023

An all new rehearsal trailer has been released for Wiltshire Creative and New Wolsey Theatre's Brief Encounter by Noel Coward, presented in association with Yvonne Arnaud Theatre. Check out the video here!
Video: FAT HAM Celebrates First Preview on BroadwayVideo: FAT HAM Celebrates First Preview on Broadway
March 23, 2023

See video of Fat Ham celebrating its first preview on Broadway!
Video: Steven Levenson & Danielle Sanchez-Witzel on Writing UP HEREVideo: Steven Levenson & Danielle Sanchez-Witzel on Writing UP HERE
March 23, 2023

Steven Levenson ('tick, tick...BOOM!,' 'Dear Evan Hansen') and Danielle Sanchez-Witzelare the writers of Hulu's new musical series, Up Here. Watch a video of the writers discussing collaborating on the series over Zoom, and working with the series' director, Thomas Kail, and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez ('Frozen').
Video: Jamie Bogyo and Laura Pitt-Pulford Sing 'Seeing Is Believing' From ASPECTS OF LOVEVideo: Jamie Bogyo and Laura Pitt-Pulford Sing 'Seeing Is Believing' From ASPECTS OF LOVE
March 23, 2023

Check out an all new video of Laura Pitt-Pulford and Jamie Bogyo performing 'Seeing is Believing'! Andrew Lloyd Webber's celebrated musical Aspects of Love comes to the Lyric Theatre for a strictly limited season. Performances begin on 12 May 2023, with a press night on 25 May 2023.
share