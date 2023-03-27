Video: Lea Salonga and David Korins Tour the Newly Transformed Broadway Theatre For HERE LIES LOVE

Tickets are now on sale for Here Lies Love, the groundbreaking musical from the minds of Grammy®, Oscar®, and Tony Award® winner David Byrne (concept, music and lyrics) and Grammy Award® winner Fatboy Slim (music), which tells the story of former Filipina First Lady Imelda Marcos' rise to power and subsequent fall at the hands of the Philippine People Power Revolution.

Check out an all new video below, featuring Lea Salonga and David Korins touring the newly transformed Broadway Theatre!

Developed & directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, with choreography by Olivier Award nominee Annie-B Parson and additional music by Tom Gandey and J Pardo, the show's home at the Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway at 53rd Street) will be transformed into a dance club where the audience is immersed in the story. Here Lies Love begins performances Saturday, June 17 ahead of an official opening night on Thursday, July 20.

Tony Award winner Lea Salonga and three-time Tony Award-nominated scenic designer David Korins recently visited the Broadway Theatre for an update on the space's transformation into a dance club, where Here Lies Love audiences will be completely immersed in the story. Watch their conversation here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nadDdEpnBdI

As previously announced, the cast of Here Lies Love will include Jose Llana (The King and I, The 25th Annual Putnam Country Spelling Bee) and Conrad Ricamora ("How to Get Away with Murder," The King and I, Soft Power - Grammy nominations), with Lea Salonga performing in a special five-week-only guest engagement from July 11-August 13. Additional casting will be announced shortly.

Here Lies Love transforms the Broadway Theatre's floor space into a dance club environment, where some audience members will stand and move with the actors, and others will enjoy from seats located around the theatre. Four ticketing options will provide audience members with unique and immersive points of view:

·Floor - Standing on the dance floor amidst the action, at the center of Here Lies Love's nightclub-style setting. Dancing is encouraged! You'll be moving around with the actors throughout the 90-minute performance. There are no seats on the floor. Wheelchair tickets are available on the floor. For stationary wheelchair locations, please see Floorside Seating.

·Floorside Seats - Elevated seating alongside the dance floor, with two rows of chairs located directly above the action happening right in front of you. You'll enjoy the show from a point of view that was designed specifically for this experience. Accessible seating is located in Floorside Sections 1 and 2.

·Front Mezzanine - Seated in a traditional theater seat, while still close to the action. The performance extends up to you from the dance floor just below, with actors performing throughout the entire space.

·Rear Mezzanine - Seated in a theater seat with a panoramic view of the action. The most traditional, familiar experience for theatergoers.



