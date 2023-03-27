Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Josh Groban, Annaleigh Ashford & Company of SWEENEY TODD Celebrate Opening Night

Sweeney Todd is running on Broadway at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

Mar. 27, 2023  

The best of Broadway came out to attend the tale last night at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, starring Tony and Grammy-nominated multi-platinum recording artist Josh Groban and Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford, is back on Broadway with direction by Thomas Kail.

Joining Groban as Sweeney Todd and Ashford as Mrs. Lovett are Jordan Fisher (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen) as Anthony, Gaten Matarazzo ("Stranger Things") as Tobias, Tony Award winner and Laurence Olivier Award nominee Ruthie Ann Miles (The King and I) as Beggar Woman, Maria Bilbao (On Your Feet!) as Johanna, Jamie Jackson (The Last Ship) as Judge Turpin, John Rapson (Les Misérables) as Beadle Bamford, Nicholas Christopher (Hamilton) as Pirelli / Standby for Sweeney Todd, and Jeanna de Waal (Diana, The Musical) as Standby for Mrs. Lovett and Beggar Woman.

"When I took my final bow in Great Comet, I missed [Broadway] already," Groban told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "It's been a wonderful time to make music and do all kinds of other things, but for every minute of that time, Broadway was pulling at me and making me feel like it was a place that I needed to come back to. It's not every day day that you get an opportunity like this."

"It's such a gift to be back in the words and heart of Sondheim," added Ashford. "I think this show is special for everybody who is connected to the theatre. It feels like a piece of nostalgia and I am just happy that we got to breathe life into it and make it grow again."

Watch below as we catch up with the rest of the company ahead of their opening night bows!






