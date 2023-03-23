Wake Up With BWW 3/23: SMASH to Come to Broadway, BACK TO THE FUTURE Casting, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

We'd like to wish a happy opening to Bad Cinderella, which officially opens on Broadway tonight! Stay tuned for BroadwayWorld's opening night coverage and roundup of reviews as they come in live tonight!

Plus, The Thanksgiving Play officially begins previews tonight as well!

SMASH is officially headed to Broadway! The highly anticipated stage adaptation of the hit television show is slated to come to the stage in the 2024-25 Broadway season. It will be helmed by 5-time Tony-winning director Susan Stroman, with a score by the Tony- and Grammy-winning duo Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman.

The full Broadway cast of BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical was revealed yesterday! The cast will include Jelani Remy, Liana Hunt, Nathaniel Hackmann, and more! Find the full cast list below!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

SMASH Musical Will Arrive on Broadway

by Nicole Rosky

A stage adaptation of Smash will be helmed by 5-time Tony-winning director Susan Stroman, with a score by the Tony- and Grammy-winning duo Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. We have all the details on the Broadway production!. (more...)

Lea Michele Out of FUNNY GIRL Performances

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Lea Michele was out of both performances of Funny Girl on Wednesday, March 22. Julie Benko will be on as Fanny. . (more...)

Paolo Montalban to Reunite With CINDERELLA Co-Star Brandy in New DESCENDANTS: THE RISE OF RED Film

by Michael Major

Montalban will portray King Charming, Cinderella's (Brandy) husband and Chloe's (Malia Baker) dad, who is as much in love with Cinderella as he ever was. He previously played Prince Charming opposite Brandy's Cinderella in Walt Disney Television's iconic 1997 movie "Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella.". (more...)

Video: Audra McDonald & Brian Stokes Mitchell Perform 'Wheels of a Dream' From RAGTIME on THE TODAY SHOW

by Michael Major

Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell reunited to perform 'Wheels of a Dream' from Ragtime ahead of The Entertainment Community Fund's one-night-only benefit reunion concert of the classic musical. The concert will also feature Peter Friedman, Kelli O'Hara, Lea Michele, and more. Watch the new video performance now!. (more...)

Liana Hunt, Jelani Remy, Nathaniel Hackmann & More Complete the Cast of BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The full Broadway cast of BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical has been revealed! See who is starring, performance dates, and how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

Photos: First Look at Phillipa Soo, Jordan Donica & Andrew Burnap in CAMELOT

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Get a first look at Phillipa Soo, Jordan Donica & Andrew Burnap in Camelot at Lincoln Center Theater!. (more...)

Broadway's Original Tarzan Josh Strickland to Star in Tuacahn Production This Summer

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Josh Strickland, who originated the role of Tarzan on Broadway, will be joining the Tuacahn cast to reprise the role when the musical swings across the stage this summer. See performance dates, and learn how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

Ryan Vasquez, Isabelle McCalla & More to Lead WATER FOR ELEPHANTS World Premiere

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Alliance Theatre has announced the cast and creative team of its world premiere musical, WATER FOR ELEPHANTS. See who is starring, performance dates, and how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

Santino Fontana & Judy Kuhn to Star in I CAN GET IT FOR YOU WHOLESALE at Classic Stage Company

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Classic Stage Company has announced complete programming for their 2023-2024 Season. See what shows are in the lineup, who is starring, how to purchase tickets, and more!. (more...)

