Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Phillipa Soo, Jordan Donica & Andrew Burnap in CAMELOT

The Lincoln Center Theater production of Lerner and Loewe’s CAMELOT is currently in previews and will open on Thursday, April 13.

Mar. 22, 2023  

The Lincoln Center Theater production of Lerner and Loewe's Camelot, directed by Bartlett Sher, is currently in previews and will open on Thursday, April 13 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater.

Get a first look at photos below!

The cast of 27 is headed by Andrew Burnap (as Arthur), Phillipa Soo (as Guenevere), Jordan Donica (as Lancelot Du Lac), Dakin Matthews (as Merlyn/Pellinore), Taylor Trensch (as Mordred), Marilee Talkington (as Morgan Le Fey), Camden McKinnon (as Tom of Warwick) Anthony Michael Lopez (as Sir Dinadan), Fergie Philippe (as Sir Sagramore), and Danny Wolohan (as Sir Lionel) and features choreography by Byron Easley and will have sets by Michael Yeargan; costumes by Jennifer Moeller; lighting by Lap Chi Chu; sound by Marc Salzberg and Beth Lake; projections by 59 Productions; Hair & Wigs by Cookie Jordan; Fight Direction by B.H. Barry; Vocal & Dialect coaching by Kate Wilson; casting by The Telsey Office, Adam Caldwell, CSA; Cambra Overend is Consulting Producer. Music Director Kimberly Grigsby will conduct a 30-piece orchestra performing Camelot's original orchestrations by Robert Russell Bennett and Philip J. Lang and original dance and choral arrangements by Trude Rittmann. Charles Means is the Production Stage Manager.

Photo credit: Joan Marcus

Camelot
Phillipa Soo and company

Camelot
Jordan Donica, Phillipa Soo (background), Andrew Burnap and the company




Related Stories
Photos: CAMELOT Company Celebrates First Preview Photo
Photos: CAMELOT Company Celebrates First Preview
See photos of the company of Lincoln Center Theater's Camelot celebrating their first preview!
CAMELOT Will Launch Digital Lottery for $39 Tickets Photo
CAMELOT Will Launch Digital Lottery for $39 Tickets
Lincoln Center Theater will launch an online ticket lottery for its new production of Lerner & Loewe’s CAMELOT at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. We have all the details on when, where, how, and how much!
Photos: In Rehearsal with Andrew Burnap, Phillipa Soo, Jordan Donica, and the Cast of CAME Photo
Photos: In Rehearsal with Andrew Burnap, Phillipa Soo, Jordan Donica, and the Cast of CAMELOT!
Featuring a book by Academy and Emmy Award winning writer Aaron Sorkin, based on the original book by Alan Jay Lerner, and direction by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher, Lerner & Loewe's Camelot is scheduled to begin performances on Thursday, March 9, 2023, and open on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. Check out rehearsal photos here!
Video: Go Inside Rehearsal for CAMELOT on Broadway Photo
Video: Go Inside Rehearsal for CAMELOT on Broadway
Watch a sneak peek of Phillipa Soo, Jordan Donica, Andrew Burnap, and more in Camelot at Lincoln Center Theater, beginning previews on Broadway next month!

More Hot Stories For You


Video: Companies From Andrew Lloyd Webber's Shows Around the World Celebrate His 75th BirthdayVideo: Companies From Andrew Lloyd Webber's Shows Around the World Celebrate His 75th Birthday
March 22, 2023

Andrew Lloyd Webber is celebrating his 75th birthday today! To honor the composer, companies of productions of his shows from all around the world compiled their birthday wishes into a video posted on social media.
SMASH Musical Will Arrive on BroadwaySMASH Musical Will Arrive on Broadway
March 22, 2023

A stage adaptation of Smash will be helmed by 5-time Tony-winning director Susan Stroman, with a score by the Tony- and Grammy-winning duo Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. We have all the details on the Broadway production!
Wake Up With BWW 3/22: Danny DeVito to Return to Broadway, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Tour, and More!Wake Up With BWW 3/22: Danny DeVito to Return to Broadway, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Tour, and More!
March 22, 2023

Top stories: Danny DeVito is headed back to Broadway, A Beautiful Noise will tour, Paolo Montalban and Anne L. Nathan join Funny Girl, and more!
Cameron Crowe to Honor Tom Kitt And More At New York City Children's Theater's Annual Gala Cameron Crowe to Honor Tom Kitt And More At New York City Children's Theater's Annual Gala 
March 21, 2023

New York City Children's Theater's Annual Gala welcomes Academy Award winner Cameron Crowe to honor Tom Kitt, Sidley Austin LLP, and Alexa Fairchild.
Photos: First Look At The Pulitzer Prize-Winning Play FAT HAM On Broadway!Photos: First Look At The Pulitzer Prize-Winning Play FAT HAM On Broadway!
March 21, 2023

The 2022 Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy Fat Ham by James Ijames, directed by The Public Theater’s Associate Artistic Director and Resident Director Saheem Ali, makes its Broadway premiere tonight, March 21. See a first look photo from the show!
share