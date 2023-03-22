Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Ryan Vasquez, Isabelle McCalla & More to Lead WATER FOR ELEPHANTS World Premiere

Ryan Vasquez, Isabelle McCalla & More to Lead WATER FOR ELEPHANTS World Premiere

This moving story of finding where you belong will have its world premiere on The Coca-Cola Stage at Alliance Theatre June 7 – July 9, 2023.

Mar. 22, 2023  

The Alliance Theatre has announced the cast and creative team of its world premiere musical, WATER FOR ELEPHANTS. Based on the critically acclaimed and best-selling novel, WATER FOR ELEPHANTS takes audiences on an adventure filled with romance, deception, and a little bit of magic. This moving story of finding where you belong will have its world premiere on The Coca-Cola Stage at Alliance Theatre June 7 - July 9, 2023.

"WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is a story about fragility, resilience and love; all set amidst a depression era traveling circus," said Director Jessica Stone. "What excites me most about the production is the opportunity to, quite literally, get it off the page and into the air. We have gathered an incredible group of storytellers, from circus artists to puppeteers, to do just that. We can't wait to see you, Atlanta!"

The cast of WATER FOR ELEPHANTS includes Stan Brown as Camel, Joe De Paul as Walter, Bryan Fenkart (Waitress) as August, Sara Gettelfinger (A Free Man of Color, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels) as Barbara, Tony Award nominee Harry Groener (Crazy for You, Spamalot) as Mr. Jankowski, Isabelle McCalla (The Prom, Aladdin) as Marlena, Wade McCollum (Wicked, My Fair Lady) as Wade, and Ryan Vasquez (Hamilton, The Wrong Man) as Jacob.

The ensemble includes Brandon Block, Antoine Boissereau, Paul Castree, Taylor Colleton, Isabella Luisa Diaz, Gabrielle Elisabeth, Keaton Hentoff-Killian, Nicolas Jelmoni, Caroline Kane, Joel Malkoff, Michael Mendez, Jo'Nathan Michael, Gabriel Olivera De Paula Costa, Samuel Renaud, Marissa Rosen, Alexandra Gaelle Royer, Sean Stack, Matthew Varvar, and Michelle West.

The WATER FOR ELEPHANTS creative team is led by Director Jessica Stone (Kimberly Akimbo). The musical's book is by three-time Tony Award nominee Rick Elice (Jersey Boys), with music & lyrics by the groundbreaking theater-makers, PigPen Theatre Co. (The Tale of Despereaux).

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS will feature circus design by Shana Carroll (Cirque du Soleil Paramour), choreography by Jesse Robb (Miss Saigon) and Shana Carroll, scenic design by Takeshi Kata (Clyde's), costume design by David Israel Reynoso (Sleep No More), lighting design by Tony Award winner Bradley King (Flying Over Sunset, Hadestown, Fat Ham), sound design by Tony Award winner Jessica Paz (A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical, Hadestown), projections by David Bengali (1776, Beetlejuice), puppetry design by Camille Labarre (Into the Woods), rigging design by Danny Zen, music supervision and arrangements by Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Some Like It Hot, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, The Prom) and Benedict Braxton-Smith (Kristin Chenoweth: For the Girls), music direction by Matt Hinkley (Bandstand), orchestrations by Daryl Waters (Memphis), associate direction by Ryan Emmons (Kimberly Akimbo), production stage management by Timothy R. Semon (Company) and casting in association with Tara Rubin Casting.


HOW TO PURCHASE TICKETS:

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS will have its world premiere on The Coca-Cola Stage at Alliance Theatre June 7 - July 9, 2023. Opening Night is Friday, June 16, 2023, 8:00 p.m. Tickets for WATER FOR ELEPHANTS are available now at www.alliancetheatre.org/waterforelephants.




Related Stories
Works From Peck, Wheeldon, Robbins, & More in NYC Ballet Season Photo
Works From Peck, Wheeldon, Robbins, & More in NYC Ballet Season
New York City Ballet’s 2023 Spring Season will open on Tuesday, April 18 with an All Balanchine program consisting of George Balanchine’s Concerto Barocco, Kammermusik No. 2, and Raymonda Variations.  Learn more about the full season here!
Video: Audra McDonald & Brian Stokes Mitchell Perform RAGTIME on TODAY Photo
Video: Audra McDonald & Brian Stokes Mitchell Perform RAGTIME on TODAY
Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell reunited to perform 'Wheels of a Dream' from Ragtime ahead of The Entertainment Community Fund's one-night-only benefit reunion concert of the classic musical. The concert will also feature Peter Friedman, Kelli O'Hara, Lea Michele, and more. Watch the new video performance now!
Photos: Check Out All New Portraits of the Cast of PARADE Photo
Photos: Check Out All New Portraits of the Cast of PARADE
All new portraits have been released of the cast of the new revival of Parade, which opened last week at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. Check out the photos here!
Video: LIFE OF PI Is Getting Ready to Take Center Stage on Broadway Photo
Video: LIFE OF PI Is Getting Ready to Take Center Stage on Broadway
Previews are underway for Lolita Chakrabarti's dazzling stage adaptation of Yann Martel's best-selling novel Life of Pi, running at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. BroadwayWorld caught up with the company before opening night and you can meet the whole gang in this video!

More Hot Stories For You


Video: Companies From Andrew Lloyd Webber's Shows Around the World Celebrate His 75th BirthdayVideo: Companies From Andrew Lloyd Webber's Shows Around the World Celebrate His 75th Birthday
March 22, 2023

Andrew Lloyd Webber is celebrating his 75th birthday today! To honor the composer, companies of productions of his shows from all around the world compiled their birthday wishes into a video posted on social media.
SMASH Musical Will Arrive on BroadwaySMASH Musical Will Arrive on Broadway
March 22, 2023

A stage adaptation of Smash will be helmed by 5-time Tony-winning director Susan Stroman, with a score by the Tony- and Grammy-winning duo Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. We have all the details on the Broadway production!
Wake Up With BWW 3/22: Danny DeVito to Return to Broadway, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Tour, and More!Wake Up With BWW 3/22: Danny DeVito to Return to Broadway, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Tour, and More!
March 22, 2023

Top stories: Danny DeVito is headed back to Broadway, A Beautiful Noise will tour, Paolo Montalban and Anne L. Nathan join Funny Girl, and more!
Cameron Crowe to Honor Tom Kitt And More At New York City Children's Theater's Annual Gala Cameron Crowe to Honor Tom Kitt And More At New York City Children's Theater's Annual Gala 
March 21, 2023

New York City Children's Theater's Annual Gala welcomes Academy Award winner Cameron Crowe to honor Tom Kitt, Sidley Austin LLP, and Alexa Fairchild.
Photos: First Look At The Pulitzer Prize-Winning Play FAT HAM On Broadway!Photos: First Look At The Pulitzer Prize-Winning Play FAT HAM On Broadway!
March 21, 2023

The 2022 Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy Fat Ham by James Ijames, directed by The Public Theater’s Associate Artistic Director and Resident Director Saheem Ali, makes its Broadway premiere tonight, March 21. See a first look photo from the show!
share