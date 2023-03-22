Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Audra McDonald & Brian Stokes Mitchell Perform 'Wheels of a Dream' From RAGTIME on THE TODAY SHOW

The concert will take place on Monday, March 27, 2023 at the Minskoff Theatre (200 West 45th St.).

Mar. 22, 2023  

Emmy, Grammy and six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald and two-time Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell reunited to perform "Wheels of a Dream" from Ragtime ahead of The Entertainment Community Fund's one-night-only benefit reunion concert of the classic musical.

"It's such an honor every time I get a chance to get up on stage with Stokes and it always feels so easy when I'm up on stage with him so to be back, to be with the entire cast again, and to revisit this incredible score, this incredible story, it's a gift," McDonald shared before the performance.

Their TODAY Show performance is the latest in the morning show's lineup of Broadway performances this week, following Bad Cinderella yesterday (watch here). The TODAY Show will also feature performances from Parade and Shucked this week. Check out the complete lineup here. Watch the new performance below!

The concert will take place on Monday, March 27, 2023 at the Minskoff Theatre (200 West 45th St.). The event will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the show's Broadway opening and will star original cast members, also including SAG Award winner Peter Friedman ("Tateh"), with Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara ("Mother") in the role originally performed by the late Marin Mazzie.

In addition to a special appearance by Lea Michele, the role of "Little Boy" will be played by Jack Casey, the role of "Little Girl" will be played by Addyson Evelyn Tabankin and the role of "Little Coalhouse" will be played by Kai Latorre. Jack Emmett Baumrind will be the standby for "Little Boy".

Based on the classic American novel by E.L. Doctorow, Ragtime has a book by Terrence McNally (Master Class, Love! Valour! Compassion!) and a score by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Once On This Island, Anastasia, Seussical). The evening will be directed by Stafford Arima, with James Moore as music director and conductor. On the original Broadway production, Mr. Arima served as associate resident director, David Loud as musical director and conductor and Mr. Moore as associate conductor.

Additional credits for the one-night-only evening include Wendall K. Harrington and Shawn Boyle as projections designers, Peter Hylenski as sound designer, Don Holder as lighting designer, Tracy Christensen as costume designer and casting by Mungioli Theatricals, INC., Arnold J. Mungioli, CSA. This evening is executive produced by Robert Pullen of Nouveau Productions.

Watch the new performance here:






Related Stories
Video: Companies of ALWs Shows Celebrate His 75th Birthday Photo
Video: Companies of ALW's Shows Celebrate His 75th Birthday
Andrew Lloyd Webber is celebrating his 75th birthday today! To honor the composer, companies of productions of his shows from all around the world compiled their birthday wishes into a video posted on social media.
Video: Inside SCHMIGADOON! Season Two With DeBose, Krakowski & More Photo
Video: Inside SCHMIGADOON! Season Two With DeBose, Krakowski & More
The featurette shares new look at the upcoming season, which reimagines the world of '60s and '70s musicals, including Hair, Sweeney Todd, Cabaret, Chicago, and more. Members of the cast, including Kristin Chenoweth, Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, Jane Krakowski, Keegan Michael-Key, Cecily Strong, and more tease what to expect in the new video.
Cameron Crowe to Honor Tom Kitt And More At New York City Childrens Theaters Ann Photo
Cameron Crowe to Honor Tom Kitt And More At New York City Children's Theater's Annual Gala 
New York City Children's Theater's Annual Gala welcomes Academy Award winner Cameron Crowe to honor Tom Kitt, Sidley Austin LLP, and Alexa Fairchild.
Photos: First Look At The Pulitzer Prize-Winning Play FAT HAM On Broadway! Photo
Photos: First Look At The Pulitzer Prize-Winning Play FAT HAM On Broadway!
The 2022 Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy Fat Ham by James Ijames, directed by The Public Theater’s Associate Artistic Director and Resident Director Saheem Ali, makes its Broadway premiere tonight, March 21. See a first look photo from the show!

From This Author - Michael Major


The Voice of The Moody Blues Justin Hayward Announces Ontario TourThe Voice of The Moody Blues Justin Hayward Announces Ontario Tour
March 21, 2023

Having chalked up over fifty years at the peak of the music and entertainment industry, Justin Hayward’s voice has been heard the world over.  Known principally as the vocalist, lead guitarist and composer for the Moody Blues, his is an enduring talent that has helped to define the times in which he worked.
Andrew Keenan-Bolger's MIKEY'S ARMY to Screen at OutFest Fusion QTBIPOC Film FestivalAndrew Keenan-Bolger's MIKEY'S ARMY to Screen at OutFest Fusion QTBIPOC Film Festival
March 21, 2023

Mikey's Army, a new coming-of-age film directed by Andrew Keenan-Bolger and written by playwright Eric Ulloa, will premiere at the Outfest Fusion Film Festival. The new flim will stars Nicholas Dantes in the title role, alongside Claybourne Elder, Krystina Alabado, Shuga Cain, Jennifer Sanchez, and Timmy Thompson.
Fruit Bats Unveil Reflective Acoustic Track 'We Used to Live Here' From A RIVER RUNNING TO YOUR HEARTFruit Bats Unveil Reflective Acoustic Track 'We Used to Live Here' From A RIVER RUNNING TO YOUR HEART
March 21, 2023

“We Used to Live Here” follows three previously released singles from the forthcoming A River Running to Your Heart, each showcasing a unique sonic edge of Eric D. Johnson’s vast songwriting ability. In support of the new album, Fruit Bats will tour the United States and Canada in April and May. Tickets are available now.
Video: Kylin Milan Releases Euphoric Music Video For 'Could It Be You'Video: Kylin Milan Releases Euphoric Music Video For 'Could It Be You'
March 21, 2023

Co-written and produced by GRAMMY-nominated songwriter and producer Poo Bear (Justin Bieber, Usher, Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez), “Could It Be You” is an anthemic dance-pop track accompanied by layered synths and soft keys as it speaks to the curiosity and wonder of if there is a perfect match out there. Watch the new video now!
KT TUNSTALL Adds More Dates to North American TourKT TUNSTALL Adds More Dates to North American Tour
March 21, 2023

KT TUNSTALL is ready to hit the road for a North American run of live shows beginning April 20th with four shows in eastern Canada before heading south to the U.S. - beginning on April 28th in Boston and following through hitting such markets as New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Minneapolis, Los Angeles and San Francisco.
share