Video: Audra McDonald & Brian Stokes Mitchell Perform 'Wheels of a Dream' From RAGTIME on THE TODAY SHOW

Emmy, Grammy and six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald and two-time Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell reunited to perform "Wheels of a Dream" from Ragtime ahead of The Entertainment Community Fund's one-night-only benefit reunion concert of the classic musical.

"It's such an honor every time I get a chance to get up on stage with Stokes and it always feels so easy when I'm up on stage with him so to be back, to be with the entire cast again, and to revisit this incredible score, this incredible story, it's a gift," McDonald shared before the performance.

Their TODAY Show performance is the latest in the morning show's lineup of Broadway performances this week, following Bad Cinderella yesterday (watch here). The TODAY Show will also feature performances from Parade and Shucked this week. Check out the complete lineup here. Watch the new performance below!

The concert will take place on Monday, March 27, 2023 at the Minskoff Theatre (200 West 45th St.). The event will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the show's Broadway opening and will star original cast members, also including SAG Award winner Peter Friedman ("Tateh"), with Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara ("Mother") in the role originally performed by the late Marin Mazzie.

In addition to a special appearance by Lea Michele, the role of "Little Boy" will be played by Jack Casey, the role of "Little Girl" will be played by Addyson Evelyn Tabankin and the role of "Little Coalhouse" will be played by Kai Latorre. Jack Emmett Baumrind will be the standby for "Little Boy".

Based on the classic American novel by E.L. Doctorow, Ragtime has a book by Terrence McNally (Master Class, Love! Valour! Compassion!) and a score by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Once On This Island, Anastasia, Seussical). The evening will be directed by Stafford Arima, with James Moore as music director and conductor. On the original Broadway production, Mr. Arima served as associate resident director, David Loud as musical director and conductor and Mr. Moore as associate conductor.

Additional credits for the one-night-only evening include Wendall K. Harrington and Shawn Boyle as projections designers, Peter Hylenski as sound designer, Don Holder as lighting designer, Tracy Christensen as costume designer and casting by Mungioli Theatricals, INC., Arnold J. Mungioli, CSA. This evening is executive produced by Robert Pullen of Nouveau Productions.

Watch the new performance here:



