Wake Up With BWW 3/21: BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN Adaptation, PARADE and SHUCKED Cast Albums, and More!

First we'd like to wish a happy first preview to Fat Ham, which begins performances today!

Yesterday, two upcoming Broadway cast recordings were revealed, for Parade and Shucked! The Parade New Broadway Cast Recording will be released digitally on March 23, 2023. Shucked does not yet have a release date.

The world premiere stage adaptation of Brokeback Mountain will premiere in London this spring! Starring Lucas Hedges and Mike Faist, the play with music will begin on May 10.

Plus, is Hadestown headed way down to London next? The production teased a potential transfer, after just celebrating its 1000th performance on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre. Stay tuned to BroadwayWorld for all future news regarding the transfer!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Lucas Hedges and Mike Faist Will Lead BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN Adaptation at @sohoplace

by Aliya Al-Hassan

The world premiere of Brokeback Mountain, a new play with music, written by Ashley Robinson with songs by Dan Gillespie Sells and based on Annie Proulx's short story, opens @sohoplace on 10 May.

Rachel Zegler, Jordan E. Cooper, Dylan Mulvaney & More Join Lineup for MCC Theater's MISCAST23

by Chloe Rabinowitz

MCC Theater has announced additional performers for Miscast23, which will take place on Monday April 3 at the Hammerstein Ballroom. See who is starring!

TODAY SHOW's Broadway Week to Feature BAD CINDERELLA, RAGTIME & More

by Michael Major

The TODAY Show has announced the lineup for its annual Broadway week, featuring four days of performances from the latest Broadway shows. The week will feature performances from Bad Cinderella, Ragtime, Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond in Parade, and Shucked. Schmigadoon's Dove Cameron, Keegan Michael-Key, and Cecily Strong will also appear.

SHUCKED to Release Original Broadway Cast Recording

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Shucked, the new Broadway musical comedy, featuring a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn, and a score by the Nashville songwriting team of Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, will be releasing an original Broadway cast recording!

PARADE Cast Recording Gets Release Date

by Nicole Rosky

News has broken that the Parade New Broadway Cast Recording will be released digitally on March 23, 2023.

HADESTOWN Teases London Transfer

by Nicole Rosky

As Hadestown just marked its 1000th performance on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre, the show might soon have another reason to celebrate. A recent Instagram post reads: 'London. Spring is Coming. Wait For Us.'

Julianne Hough to Return to DANCING WITH THE STARS as Co-Host

by Michael Major

Julianne Hough will replace Tyra Banks as a co-host on the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars. She is set to join Alfonso Ribeiro as a co-host, with returning judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. Longtime judge Len Goodman departed the series after its 31st season.

Video: Watch HADESTOWN Celebrate 1000th Performance with Curtain Call Song

by BroadwayWorld TV

Hadestown, the Tony® and Grammy Award®-winning Best Musical, celebrated both tomorrow's first day of Spring and the beloved show recently achieving a milestone 1,000 performances at Broadway's Walter Kerr Theatre (219 West 48th Street) with a surprise appearance by songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and director Rachel Chavkin. Watch the full video!

Video: Watch THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL Season Five Official Trailer

by Michael Major

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel revealed the official trailer for the groundbreaking series' fifth and final season. The epic, hilarious, and emotional final season of this beloved series takes us through time for a spectacular send-off, featuring the return of some familiar faces-including Milo Ventimiglia and Kelly Bishop. Watch the video trailer now!

- Fat Ham begins previews tonight, meet the cast here!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!