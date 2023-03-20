Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Julianne Hough to Return to DANCING WITH THE STARS as Co-Host

Dancing With the Stars will return to Disney+ this fall.

Mar. 20, 2023  

Julianne Hough will replace Tyra Banks as a co-host on the upcoming 32nd season of Dancing With the Stars.

Variety reports that Hough is set to join Alfonso Ribeiro as a co-host, with returning judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. Longtime judge Len Goodman departed the series after its 31st season.

Julianne Hough first appeared on Dancing With the Stars as a pro-dancer in 2007. She won seasons four and fives with Apolo Anton Ohno and Hélio Castroneves, respectively. After departing the show in 2009, she returned as a judge in 2014 through 2017.

The Emmy Award winning entertainer is known for her success in film, television and music. Most recently, Hough made her much-acclaimed Broadway debut in "POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive."

She also co-hosted The Tony Awards: Act One pre-show in 2022 and appeared as Sandy in FOX'S Grease LIVE in 2015.

Hough's acting credits include "Safe Haven," "Paradise," "Rock of Ages" and "Dolly Parton's Heartstrings." In 2009, the two-time "Dancing with the Stars" champion received an Academy of Country Music Award. As an entrepreneur, Hough founded Canary House Productions, KINRGY and Fresh Vine Wine.



