Rachel Zegler, Jordan E. Cooper, Dylan Mulvaney & More Join Lineup for MCC Theater's MISCAST23

MCC Theater has announced additional performers for Miscast23, which will take place on Monday April 3 at the Hammerstein Ballroom. The evening will honor Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award® nominee Vanessa Williams and MCC Youth Company alumna Lianny Toval.

Additional performers will include Obie Award winner Jordan E. Cooper (Ain't No Mo', The Ms. Pat Show), Jordan Donica (My Fair Lady, Camelot), Drama Desk Award winner Jose Llana (Here Lies Love, The King and I), Dylan Mulvaney (Day 365 Live!), NaTasha Yvette Williams (Some Like It Hot, Chicago) and National Board of Review and Golden Globe Award® winner Rachel Zegler ("West Side Story," "Snow White").

They will join previously announced performers Tony Award® winner Annaleigh Ashford (Sweeney Todd; "B Positive"), Lorna Courtney (&Juliet; West Side Story), Tony Award® nominee Josh Groban (Sweeney Todd; Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), Tony Award® winner LaChanze (Trouble in Mind; The Color Purple), Drama Desk Award® nominee Bonnie Milligan (Kimberly Akimbo; Head Over Heels), Tony Award® winner Ben Platt (Parade; Dear Evan Hansen), and Eleri Ward (A Perfect Little Death; Only Gold). Will Van Dyke will serve as Musical Director.

MCC Theater has also announced that Miscast23 will be captured for a virtual audience once again this spring, allowing theatergoers everywhere to experience the performances from their own homes. MCC is partnering with The League of Live Stream Theater to broadcast Miscast23 on Monday April 10 at 7pm ET. Following the premiere, the broadcast will be available to view on-demand until Sunday April 16. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by visiting www.mcctheater.org/miscast for more information.

MCC has also announced #MCCMISCASTME, a TikTok and Instagram challenge where theater fans everywhere are encouraged to perform a 30-second snippet of their favorite song from a role in which they would not traditionally be cast, for a chance to be featured on MCC social media accounts following the virtual streaming week. Submissions are open from March 21 through April 2, 2023.

#MCCMISCASTME is open to all ages and participants can live anywhere in the world. It is strongly preferred that all entries be made by posting on a TikTok or Instagram account. Participants must tag @mcctheater and use both #MCCMISCASTME and #MISCAST23. Participants without a TikTok or Instagram account can submit a YouTube link to miscastme@mcctheater.org. Please keep entries to 30-seconds or less. All entries must abide by TikTok and Instagram Community Guidelines. The submission period begins on March 21, 2023 at 12:00AM ET and concludes on April 2, 2023 at 11:59 ET. This challenge is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, TikTok or Instagram. For full submission instructions, eligibility requirements, and Official Rules, visit MCC.Theater/MiscastMe.

Miscast is one of the most anticipated and exciting theater events in New York each year. This spring, the biggest stars of stage and screen will take to the stage at Hammerstein Ballroom, performing songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast.

Funds raised from Miscast23 help MCC Theater produce exciting new work Off-Broadway and support its Youth Company and in-school partnerships that serve New York City public high school students, as well as MCC's literary development work with emerging playwrights.

ABOUT MCC THEATER

MCC Theater is one of New York's leading nonprofit Off-Broadway companies, driven by a mission to provoke conversations that have never happened and otherwise never would. Founded in 1986 by Bob LuPone (1946-2022) and Bernie Telsey, and later joined by co-Artistic Director Will Cantler, as a collective of artists leading peer-based classes to support their own development as actors, writers and directors, MCC fulfills its mission through the production of world, American, and New York premiere plays and musicals that challenge artists and audiences to confront contemporary personal and social issues, and robust playwright development and education initiatives that foster the next generation of theater artists and students.

MCC Theater's celebrated productions include Kate Nash's Only Gold with a book by Andy Blankenbuehler and Ted Malawer, Donja R. Love's soft; Ross Golan's The Wrong Man; Aziza Barnes' BLKS; Jocelyn Bioh's School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play; Penelope Skinner's The Village Bike; Robert Askins' Hand to God (Broadway transfer; five 2015 Tony Award® nominations including Best Play); John Pollono's Small Engine Repair; Paul Downs Colaizzo's Really Really; Sharr White's The Other Place (Broadway transfer); Jeff Talbott's The Submission (Laurents/Hatcher Award); Neil LaBute's reasons to be pretty (Broadway transfer, three 2009 Tony Award® nominations, including Best Play), Some Girl(s), Fat Pig, The Mercy Seat, and All The Ways To Say I Love You; Michael Weller's Fifty Words; Alexi Kaye Campbell's The Pride; Bryony Lavery's Frozen (Broadway transfer; four 2004 Tony Award® nominations including Best Play, Tony Award® for Best Featured Actor); Tim Blake Nelson's The Grey Zone; Rebecca Gilman's The Glory of Living (2002 Pulitzer Prize finalist); Margaret Edson's Wit (1999 Pulitzer Prize); and musicals including Alice by Heart, Ride the Cyclone, Carrie, and Coraline. Many plays developed and produced by MCC have gone on to productions throughout the country and around the world.

Over the years MCC has worked with thousands of students through the innovative MCC Youth Company, school partnerships, and student matinee programs.

Executive Director Blake West joined the company in 2006. MCC opened the doors to its new home in Manhattan's Hell's Kitchen neighborhood, The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space, on January 9, 2019, unifying the company's activities under one roof for the first time and expanding its producing, artist development, and education programming. MCC founding Co-Artistic Director Bob LuPone sadly passed away on August 27, 2022. MCC continues to honor his fierce need for engagement with the art, the artists, and the audience and remember the profound impact he had on everyone who entered its spaces.

