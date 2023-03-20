PARADE Cast Recording Gets Release Date

Interscope Records has announced the cast album for the "brilliant" (Variety) 2023 revival of Parade - Alfred Uhry and Jason Robert Brown's award-winning musical, which opened on March 16 at New York's Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre to rave reviews. Parade (2023 Broadway Cast Recording) features the vocal talents of Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award® winner Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond and conducted by composer Jason Robert Brown, and will be released on Thursday, March 23. Pre-order it HERE.

Leo and Lucille Frank (Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond) are a newlywed Jewish couple struggling to make a life in the old red hills of Georgia. When Leo is accused of an unspeakable crime, it propels them into an unimaginable test of faith, humanity, justice, and devotion. Riveting and gloriously hopeful, Parade reminds us that to love, we must truly see one another.

The current revival of Parade, which is directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Michael Arden, has received overwhelming acclaim since its debut. Entertainment Weekly called it "a phenomenal production that feels more poignant and powerful than ever," while Variety said, "Ben Platt stuns in a powerful Broadway production of an essential American musical."

Platt (Dear Evan Hansen, The Book of Mormon) and Diamond's performances (The Cher Show) were singled out for praise. Deadline gushed "Ben Platt has no trouble reminding us just why he's become one of Broadway's most beloved performers. His vocals here are stunning in a pitch-perfect performance," while The Guardian raved that "Micaela Diamond's singing voice is luminous." "Micaela Diamond, as Lucille Frank, breaks your heart with no affectation whatsoever, and a voice directly wired to her emotions," wrote The New York Times in its Critic's Pick review.

Parade (2023 Broadway Cast Recording) showcases their voices, as well as other members of the all-star cast, while capturing the essence of a musical that, Entertainment Weekly writes, "is the most gorgeous production on Broadway." Viewers will get a special preview of the musical on March 23 when Platt and Diamond perform its signature ballad "This Is Not Over Yet" on NBC's Today accompanied by Jason Robert Brown on piano.

See the tracklist of Parade (2023 Broadway Cast Recording) below:

1. Prologue: The Old Red Hills of Home - Charlie Webb, Howard McGillin & Company

2. The Dream of Atlanta - Company

3. How Can I Call This Home? - Ben Platt & Company

4. The Picture Show - Jake Pedersen & Erin Rose Doyle

5. Leo at Work / What Am I Waiting For? - Ben Platt, Micaela Diamond & Company

6. Interrogation Sequence - Eddie Cooper

7. Funeral Sequence: There is a Fountain / It Don't Make Sense - Jake Pedersen & Company

8. Real Big News - Jay Armstrong Johnson, Jackson Teeley, Florrie Bagel, William Michals, Beth Kirkpatrick & Company

9. You Don't Know This Man - Micaela Diamond

10. The Trial: Hammer of Justice - Manoel Felciano & Company

11. Twenty Miles from Marietta - Paul Alexander Nolan

12. The Factory Girls / Come Up to My Office - Erin Rose Doyle, Sophia Manicone, Emily Rose DeMartino, Ashlyn Maddox & Ben Platt

13. Minnie's Testimony - Manoel Felciano, Danielle Lee Greaves & Paul Alexander Nolan

14. My Child Will Forgive Me - Kelli Barrett

15. That's What He Said - Alex Joseph Grayson & Company

16. It's Hard to Speak My Heart - Ben Platt

17. Closing Statement & Verdict - Company

18. Act Two Prelude - Manoel Felciano & Company

19. A Rumblin' and a Rollin' - Douglas Lyons, Courtnee Carter, Eddie Cooper & Danielle Lee Greaves

20. Do It Alone - Micaela Diamond

21. Pretty Music - Sean Allan Krill

22. The Glory - Howard McGillin & Paul Alexander Nolan

23. This Is Not Over Yet - Ben Platt & Micaela Diamond

24. Blues: Feel the Rain Fall - Alex Joseph Grayson & Company

25. Where Will You Stand When the Flood Comes? - Manoel Felciano, Paul Alexander Nolan & Company

26. All the Wasted Time - Ben Platt & Micaela Diamond

27. Sh'ma - Ben Platt

28. Finale - Micaela Diamond, Jake Pedersen & Company