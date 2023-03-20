Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Video: Watch THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL Season Five Official Trailer

The series will raise the curtain on its final act on April 14, 2023 with a three-episode premiere

Mar. 20, 2023  

The adored Prime Video series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel revealed the official trailer for the groundbreaking series' fifth and final season. The series, which has shattered glass ceilings for the past six years, will Raise the Curtain on its final act on April 14, 2023 with a three-episode premiere and new episodes weekly, until the finale on May 26.

As seen in the trailer, Midge finds herself closer than ever to the success she's dreamed of, only to discover that closer than ever is still so far away.

The epic, hilarious, and emotional final season of this beloved series takes us through time for a spectacular send-off, featuring the return of some familiar faces-including Milo Ventimiglia and Kelly Bishop.

Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino have known "exactly" what the series' "last images" and "last moment" will be since the Season Four finale last year.

An awards juggernaut and critical darling, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has won 20 Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series; six Critics Choice Awards; four Screen Actors Guild Awards; three Golden Globe Awards; and more. The series has become one of the most acclaimed and beloved shows on television and changed the game of the streaming industry.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, from renowned creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino, is written and directed by Sherman-Palladino and Palladino, and stars Emmy winner Rachel Brosnahan, four-time Emmy winner Tony Shalhoub, three-time Emmy winner Alex Borstein, Emmy nominee Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, SAG Award winner Reid Scott, Alfie Fuller, and Jason Ralph.

Watch the new trailer here:






