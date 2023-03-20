TODAY SHOW's Broadway Week to Feature BAD CINDERELLA, RAGTIME & More

The TODAY Show has announced the lineup for its annual Broadway week, featuring four days of performances from new Broadway shows.

Starting on Tuesday, March 21 the cast of Bad Cinderella will be performing on the TODAY Show during the 9:00 a.m. ET hour. The episode will also feature an interview with Schmigadoon's Dove Cameron.

Wednesday, March 22 will feature a performance from The Entertainment Community Fund's one-night-only benefit reunion concert of Ragtime during the 9:00 a.m. ET hour, plus an interview with Cecily Strong and Keegan Michael-Key from Schmigadoon.

On Thursday, March 23, Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond will appear during the first two hours of the TODAY Show to perform from Parade.

The week will conclude on Friday, March 24 with a performance from Shucked during the 9:00 a.m. ET hour.

It has not yet been announced what songs each of the productions will perform. The TODAY Show airs on NBC from 7:00 a.m. ET to 11:00 a.m. ET and is available to stream on Peacock and Sirius XM Radio.

Bad Cinderella is a modern retelling of the classic tale set in the exceptionally beautiful kingdom of Belleville. Our Cinderella is no longer the damsel in distress who needs saving. She finds herself and her prince in new circumstances, which causes them to rethink what "happily ever after" really means. The production features music by legendary composer Andrew Lloyd Webber.

The Entertainment Community Fund's one-night-only benefit reunion concert of Ragtime will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the show's Broadway opening and will star original cast members including Emmy, Grammy and six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald ("Sarah"), two-time Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell ("Coalhouse Walker, Jr.") and SAG Award winner Peter Friedman ("Tateh"), with Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara ("Mother") in the role originally performed by the late Marin Mazzie.

Now running at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, Parade follows Leo and Lucille Frank (Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond), a newlywed Jewish couple struggling to make a life in the old red hills of Georgia. When Leo is accused of an unspeakable crime, it propels them into an unimaginable test of faith, humanity, justice, and devotion. Riveting and gloriously hopeful, Parade reminds us that to love, we must truly see one another.

What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can't get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Shucked is about to turn Broadway on its ear and offer a kernel of hope for our divided nation.

NBC's TODAY is the news program that informs, entertains, inspires and sets the agenda each morning for Americans. Airing live from 7 to 11 a.m. ET, TODAY reaches more than five million people every day through its broadcast, and millions more through TODAY.com, the TODAY app, the streaming service TODAY All Day and social media platforms.

Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Carson Daly, Craig Melvin, Natalie Morales, Jenna Bush Hager, Dylan Dreyer, Sheinelle Jones and Willie Geist are the anchors and hosts. Noah Oppenheim is the president and executive in charge.