Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TODAY SHOW's Broadway Week to Feature BAD CINDERELLA, RAGTIME & More

TODAY SHOW's Broadway Week to Feature BAD CINDERELLA, RAGTIME & More

The week will be filled with performances from the latest Broadway shows.

Mar. 20, 2023  

The TODAY Show has announced the lineup for its annual Broadway week, featuring four days of performances from new Broadway shows.

Starting on Tuesday, March 21 the cast of Bad Cinderella will be performing on the TODAY Show during the 9:00 a.m. ET hour. The episode will also feature an interview with Schmigadoon's Dove Cameron.

Wednesday, March 22 will feature a performance from The Entertainment Community Fund's one-night-only benefit reunion concert of Ragtime during the 9:00 a.m. ET hour, plus an interview with Cecily Strong and Keegan Michael-Key from Schmigadoon.

On Thursday, March 23, Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond will appear during the first two hours of the TODAY Show to perform from Parade.

The week will conclude on Friday, March 24 with a performance from Shucked during the 9:00 a.m. ET hour.

It has not yet been announced what songs each of the productions will perform. The TODAY Show airs on NBC from 7:00 a.m. ET to 11:00 a.m. ET and is available to stream on Peacock and Sirius XM Radio.

Bad Cinderella is a modern retelling of the classic tale set in the exceptionally beautiful kingdom of Belleville. Our Cinderella is no longer the damsel in distress who needs saving. She finds herself and her prince in new circumstances, which causes them to rethink what "happily ever after" really means. The production features music by legendary composer Andrew Lloyd Webber.

The Entertainment Community Fund's one-night-only benefit reunion concert of Ragtime will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the show's Broadway opening and will star original cast members including Emmy, Grammy and six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald ("Sarah"), two-time Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell ("Coalhouse Walker, Jr.") and SAG Award winner Peter Friedman ("Tateh"), with Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara ("Mother") in the role originally performed by the late Marin Mazzie.

Now running at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, Parade follows Leo and Lucille Frank (Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond), a newlywed Jewish couple struggling to make a life in the old red hills of Georgia. When Leo is accused of an unspeakable crime, it propels them into an unimaginable test of faith, humanity, justice, and devotion. Riveting and gloriously hopeful, Parade reminds us that to love, we must truly see one another.

What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can't get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Shucked is about to turn Broadway on its ear and offer a kernel of hope for our divided nation.

NBC's TODAY is the news program that informs, entertains, inspires and sets the agenda each morning for Americans. Airing live from 7 to 11 a.m. ET, TODAY reaches more than five million people every day through its broadcast, and millions more through TODAY.com, the TODAY app, the streaming service TODAY All Day and social media platforms.

Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Carson Daly, Craig Melvin, Natalie Morales, Jenna Bush Hager, Dylan Dreyer, Sheinelle Jones and Willie Geist are the anchors and hosts. Noah Oppenheim is the president and executive in charge.



Related Stories
Kristolyn Lloyd Will Lead MILLENNIALS ARE KILLING MUSICALS Photo
Kristolyn Lloyd Will Lead MILLENNIALS ARE KILLING MUSICALS
The production, to be directed by Ciara Renée (Waitress, Frozen), will play a limited engagement from May 7-28, 2023, at Theatre 71 at the Church of the Blessed Sacrament.
Video: HADESTOWN Celebrates 1000th Performance with Curtain Call Song Photo
Video: HADESTOWN Celebrates 1000th Performance with Curtain Call Song
Hadestown, the Tony® and Grammy Award®-winning Best Musical, celebrated both tomorrow’s first day of Spring and the beloved show recently achieving a milestone 1,000 performances at Broadway’s Walter Kerr Theatre (219 West 48th Street) with a surprise appearance by songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and director Rachel Chavkin. Watch the full video!
Lucas Hedges and Mike Faist Will Lead BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN Adaptation at @sohoplace Photo
Lucas Hedges and Mike Faist Will Lead BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN Adaptation at @sohoplace
The world premiere of Brokeback Mountain, a new play with music, written by Ashley Robinson with songs by Dan Gillespie Sells and based on Annie Proulx’s short story, opens @sohoplace on 10 May.
Photos: Bob Fosses DANCIN Takes Opening Night Bows Photo
Photos: Bob Fosse's DANCIN' Takes Opening Night Bows
Bob Fosse's DANCIN' just celebrated  its opening night! Te best of Broadway was at the Music Box Theatre last night, March 19, and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the celebration. Check out photos from the curtain call here!

From This Author - Michael Major


Hozier Returns With New EP 'Eat Your Young'Hozier Returns With New EP 'Eat Your Young'
March 17, 2023

The three-song EP marks Hozier’s first official offering of new music since his 2019 sophomore album Wasteland, Baby!, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 Chart. Featuring songs lifted from Hozier’s forthcoming full-length album Unreal Unearth due later this year, Eat Your Young touches on the album’s exploration.
Zodiac Links Up With Vannah For New Single 'With Me'Zodiac Links Up With Vannah For New Single 'With Me'
March 17, 2023

BIJOU’s esteemed imprint Do Not Duplicate Records, is thrilled to welcome back dance music’s newest enigma Zodiac with his latest single ‘With Me’. The latest from the mysterious and talented DJ and producer is a mesmerizing collaboration with captivating vocalist Vannah Pereda, and is poised to take the dance music world by storm.
Taleban Dooda Drops Defiant New Single 'Come After Me'Taleban Dooda Drops Defiant New Single 'Come After Me'
March 17, 2023

East Tampa rapper Taleban Dooda returns with the raw and unfiltered new single “Come After Me.” The rising MC’s first solo release of 2023 finds him in a typically defiant mood as he lays down the gauntlet for haters. That project followed Dooda’s other 2022 release White Chalk & Yellow Tape, which is disarmingly cohesive from front to back.
The Flaming Lips' 'Fight Test' & 'Ego Tripping at the Gates of Hell' Released on Vinyl for the First TimeThe Flaming Lips' 'Fight Test' & 'Ego Tripping at the Gates of Hell' Released on Vinyl for the First Time
March 17, 2023

“Fight Test” originally landed in June 2003 as the third single and opening track from the seminal 2002 Gold-certified opus Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots. Upon arrival, it cracked the Billboard Top 100 and rose to #28 on the UK singles chart. The Fight Test EP adorned the 6-CD box set of Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots: 20th Anniversary Edition.
R&B Artist Noby Drops Motown Records Debut 'It's Never That Deep'R&B Artist Noby Drops Motown Records Debut 'It's Never That Deep'
March 17, 2023

NOBY makes his Motown Records debut with the unfiltered “It’s Never That Deep.” Hailing from Alabama, the rising alt-R&B artist has already amassed a devoted fanbase with his boundary-pushing lyrics and haunting melodies — two qualities that are very much on display on his latest single, which tackles the aftermath of cheating in a relationship.
share