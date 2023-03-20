Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Lucas Hedges and Mike Faist Will Lead BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN Adaptation at @sohoplace

Lucas Hedges and Mike Faist Will Lead BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN Adaptation at @sohoplace

The show will star Mike Faist as Jack and Lucas Hedges as Ennis, both making their West End stage debuts

Mar. 20, 2023  

The world premiere of Brokeback Mountain, a new play with music, written by Ashley Robinson with songs by Dan Gillespie Sells and based on Annie Proulx's short story, opens @sohoplace on 10 May. Directed by Jonathan Butterell, Brokeback Mountain stars Mike Faist as Jack and Lucas Hedges as Ennis, both making their West End stage debuts. The production sees Jonathan Butterell and Dan Gillespie Sells (The Feeling), creators of the hit musical and film Everybody's Talking About Jamie, reuniting with Producer Nica Burns.

Wyoming 1963: a wild landscape where people live in extreme rural poverty in tight, insular and conservative communities. When Ennis and Jack take jobs on the isolated Brokeback Mountain, all their certainties of life change forever as they flounder in unexpected emotional waters of increasing depth. Dan Gillespie-Sells beautiful Country and Western songs weave heartbreakingly through this intense tale of an irresistible and hidden love spanning twenty years and its tragic consequences.

This is a play with original music by Dan Gillespie Sells, performed by the extraordinary singer, Eddi Reader, joined by her onstage Country and Western band: Sean Green (piano/MD), Meelie Traill (upright bass), Julian Jackson (chromatic harmonica), BJ Cole (pedal steel guitar).

Running for a limited season until 12 August 2023.

Annie Proulx said: "Brokeback Mountain has been recreated in several different forms, each with its own distinctive moods and impact. Ashley's script is fresh and deeply moving, opening sight lines not visible in the original nor successive treatments."

Ashley Robinson said: "I'm honoured to be entrusted by Annie Proulx to bring new life in new form to her timeless and universal story. A story that means so much to so many, and will surely mean as much to a whole new generation.

Dan Gillespie Sells' powerful and beautiful songs, sung by "The Balladeer," give voice to the tumultuous inner landscape of our wannabe cowboys (both young men of few words), and provide the scope of our vast and brutal outer landscape, not to mention allowing Proulx's poetic prose to literally sing.

Grateful as all hell to reunite with Jonathan Butterell and to put this piece in his skilled and sensitive hands-what lucky actors, what a lucky team, and what a lucky production, all coming together under Nica Burns, in her marvel of a new space, @sohoplace. Let's ride."

Jonathan Butterell said: "When Ashley approached us about collaborating on Brokeback Mountain we were struck immediately by his deep connection to the world and community that Annie has so brilliantly written about over the years. He brought to the adaptation an authenticity and an understanding of these working class men, scraping to survive the harsh brutality of their environment and the insularity of thinking surrounding them, which ultimately leads to their tragedy."

Dan Gillespie Sells said: "I have loved working on this project with Ashley and Jonathan. The material and this complex story is inspiring to compose for. I've really enjoyed reconnecting with a genre of music I grew up with and using it to serve the drama of each moment. Plus I get to work with some legendary artists which is such an honour and a joy."

Nica Burns, Producer, said: "I am excited that our fourth production @sohoplace, Brokeback Mountain, is our first world premiere. In the intimate, intense auditorium that is @sohoplace, our production concentrates on the relationship between our two lead characters with Eddi Reader's memorable voice adding to the heartbreak as the soundtrack of their lives. To have Mike Faist and Lucas Hedges, two outstanding young American actors playing Jack and Ennis is a real coup. We are thrilled."




Related Stories
Show Of The Week: Tickets from £25 for MEDEA Starring Sophie Okonedo Photo
Show Of The Week: Tickets from £25 for MEDEA Starring Sophie Okonedo
Show Of The Week: Tickets from £25 for Medea @sohoplace 'A blazing Sophie Okonedo makes this spartan production a must-see' Evening Standard
Review: AKHENATEN, London Coliseum Photo
Review: AKHENATEN, London Coliseum
Who’s up for a three-hour long opera about the relatively unknown pharaoh Akhenaten? With the singing in Egyptian, Hebrew and Akkadian? With no surtitles? Based on the music of minimalist composer Phillip Glass? And with an entire troupe of jugglers? Us, that's who.
Review: CONTEMPT, VAULT Festival Photo
Review: CONTEMPT, VAULT Festival
While the writing is gripping and Gabrielle Nellis-Pain’s performance is excellent, there’s something missing. Catherine’s colleagues are ancient ghosts through the hallowed corridors as she puts on a sleazy, raspy voice to portray them against her well-spoken main character.
Review: WHAM BAM THANK YOU MAM, VAULT Festival Photo
Review: WHAM BAM THANK YOU MAM, VAULT Festival
Wham Bam Thank You Mam is a collaboration straight from the minds of Frances Keyton, Su Mi and Marty Gleeson. Exploring heartache, cultural identity, and ways to stick a middle finger up at social expectation, this trio have combined an hour of captivating storytelling with some truly brilliant comedic skill. This show gives a taste of the very best that each has to offer.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


Now Onsale: A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE at the Phoenix TheatreNow Onsale: A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE at the Phoenix Theatre
March 17, 2023

Grab your tickets for the West End transfer of Rebecca Frecknall’s A Streetcar Named Desire
Closure of BBC Singers Sends 'Bleak Message' say Freelance Choral RepresentativesClosure of BBC Singers Sends 'Bleak Message' say Freelance Choral Representatives
March 17, 2023

Representatives of the UK’s freelance professional choral ensembles have said the decision to close the BBC Singers is “a huge false economy”.
New Wimbledon Theatre Studio Announces 2023 Premieres SeasonNew Wimbledon Theatre Studio Announces 2023 Premieres Season
March 17, 2023

As part of their 2023 Premieres season this autumn, New Wimbledon Theatre will premiere three new productions in their studio space including, the full version of monodrama Black to the Future, initially developed as part of a Lyric Hammersmith emerging writers programme in 2019 and, two brand spanking new musicals.
Ricardo P Lloyd to Portray George Augustus Polgreen Bridgetower at National Maritime MuseumRicardo P Lloyd to Portray George Augustus Polgreen Bridgetower at National Maritime Museum
March 17, 2023

Actor Ricardo P Lloyd will be appearing at The National Maritime Museum on April 1, as part of their Caribbean Takeover.
Oldham Coliseum Theatre Confirms Closure and Staff RedundancyOldham Coliseum Theatre Confirms Closure and Staff Redundancy
March 16, 2023

Oldham Coliseum theatre have confirmed the closure of the venue and the beginning of a redundancy process that will impact all staff.
share