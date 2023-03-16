Wake Up With BWW 3/16: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Sets Broadway Dates, PARADE Photos, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Parade opens tonight on Broadway! Stay tuned for our coverage tonight from the red carpet, as well as our live roundup of reviews as they come in!

Andrew Lloyd Webber teased a possible return to Broadway for The Phantom of the Opera before the show has even closed! The longest-running Broadway show is set to close its doors next month, and the show's composer believes it will be back.

Merrily We Roll Along has set the dates for its Broadway revival beginning this fall. The Sondeheim musical will begin performances on Tuesday, September 19 at the Hudson Theatre for a strictly limited, 18-week engagement.

Plus, check out all new photos of Ben Platt, Micaela Diamond, and the cast of Parade.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Andrew Lloyd Webber Teases THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA May Return to Broadway

by Stephi Wild

Andrew Lloyd Webber has teased that The Phantom of the Opera may not be leaving Broadway for good when it takes its final bow next month.. (more...)

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG to Begin Performances on Broadway in September

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The first ever Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Merrily We Roll Along will begin performances on Tuesday, September 19 at the Hudson Theatre for a strictly limited, 18-week engagement.. (more...)

Video: Corbin Bleu Performs 'Mein Herr' at BROADWAY BACKWARDS 2023

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Watch Corbin Bleu perform 'Mein Herr' at Broadway Backwards 2023!. (more...)

Photos/Video: First Look at Donna Murphy, Brooks Ashmanskas & More in DEAR WORLD at Encores!

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Get a first look at photos and video of Dear World at New York City Center Encores!. (more...)

Photos: First Look at Ben Platt, Micaela Diamond & More in PARADE on Broadway

by Nicole Rosky

The new Broadway production of Parade starring Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, directed by two-time Tony nominee Michael Arden, opens tomorrow on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. Check out a first look at the cast in action!. (more...)

Video: Randy Rainbow Takes a Jolly Holiday with George Santos

by Nicole Rosky

'This might be the gayest thing to happen for George Santos since he won the Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical...' Randy Rainbow tweeted about his latest video. Watch the full parody of 'Jolly Holiday' from Mary Poppins and 'Georgy Girl' by The Seekers here!. (more...)

Photos: See Jenn Colella, Corbin Bleu, Lea Salonga & Many More at BROADWAY BACKWARDS 2023

by Chloe Rabinowitz

See photos from Broadway Backwards 2023, as performers came together in celebration of LGBTQ+ stories and musical theater.. (more...)

Photos: The Company of BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' Meets the Press!

by Bruce Glikas

See photos of the company of DANCIN' meeting the press!. (more...)

Judy McLane & Talia Suskauer To Lead Goodspeed's GYPSY

by Alan Henry

Casting has been announced for Goodspeed Musical's upcoming production of Gypsy, which begins performances April 28th in East Haddam, Connecticut. . (more...)

