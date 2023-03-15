Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Andrew Lloyd Webber Teases THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA May Return to Broadway

"I think it might be a good idea to maybe just rest for a little bit," he said.

Mar. 15, 2023  

Andrew Lloyd Webber has teased that The Phantom of the Opera may not be leaving Broadway for good when it takes its final bow next month.

Webber told MarketWatch that he expects to see the show return, although he did not give specifics as to when that may happen.

"The Phantom sends me notes from time to time, saying he's quite in love with New York and he might not want to be away from Broadway," he said. "I think it might be a good idea to maybe just rest for a little bit."

Webber also discussed the show's resurgence among young theatre fans, mainly due to the impact of social platforms such as TikTok.

"A load of young people have come to it through social media. They are a missing generation of Phantom," Webber said.

Read the original story on MarketWatch.

Broadway's longest-running show ever will take its final Broadway bow at the Majestic Theatre on April 16, 2023 a few months after celebrating its 35th anniversary. The show was previously set to close on February 18, 2023, but extended its run after the closing announcement due to a high demand for tickets.

Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, directed by the late Harold Prince, is one of the world's all-time most successful entertainment properties. Produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group, The Phantom of the Opera has been the longest-running show in Broadway history for well over a decade, and its astounding longevity in New York and around the world is unprecedented. On Broadway alone, the musical has played an unheard of more than 13,000 performances to 19 million people at The Majestic Theatre (245 West 44th Street). The show began Broadway previews at the Majestic Theatre on January 9, 1988 and opened on January 26, 1988 starring Michael Crawford, Sarah Brightman and Steve Barton.

Based on the classic novel Le Fantôme de L'Opéra by Gaston Leroux, The Phantom of the Opera, has music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart with additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe and book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber. It is directed by the late Harold Prince. Musical staging and choreography is by the late Gillian Lynne. The Phantom of the Opera has production design by the late Maria Björnson®, lighting by Andrew Bridge and sound by Mick Potter with original sound by Martin Levan. Musical supervision and direction is by David Caddick and orchestrations are by David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

