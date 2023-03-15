Judy McLane & Talia Suskauer To Lead Goodspeed's GYPSY

Casting has been announced for Goodspeed Musical's upcoming production of Gypsy, which begins performances April 28th in East Haddam, Connecticut.

Judy McLane will star as Rose Havoc, and Talia Suskauer will star as Louise.

Judy performed the role of "Tanya" in MAMMA MIA! for seven years. She received critical acclaim for her performance as "Vienna" in Johnny Guitar Off-Broadway (Drama Desk Nomination and a Drama League Award for Distinguished Performance in the Theater). Most recently, she starred as "Diana" in Next to Normal at the Pioneer Theater. She starred as "Donna" in the feature film Were the World Mine and character vocals for the movie Lucky Stiff by Ahrens & Flaherty. Ms. McLane has appeared on Broadway in Kiss of the Spider Woman, Aspects of Love and Chess. Her national and international tours include "the Baker's Wife" in Into the Woods, "the Narrator" in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat with Donny Osmond, "Mrs. Baskin" in Big and Side By Side By Sondheim. Some other favorite roles include: "Phyllis" in Follies (Signature Theater, Helen Hayes nomination), "Eva Peron" in Evita, the title character in Victor/Victoria, "Aldonza" in Man of La Mancha, Luisa in Nine, "Nancy" in Oliver!, "Florence" in Chess, "Lily" in Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (Paper Mill Playhouse), "Fiona" in Brigadoon, "Milly" in Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (St. Louis Muny), "Mrs. Walker" in Tommy, "Rebecca" in Rags (American Musical Theater of San Jose), "Mary Magdalene" in Jesus Christ Superstar (Sacramento Music Circus), and "Ann" in 1940's Radio Hour (Repertory Theater of St. Louis), "Isabella" in Wuthering Heights (Olney Playhouse) and "Lucy" in Wildhorn's Jekyll & Hyde (Casa Manana).

Talia Suskauer is a New York based actress, fresh off her run as Elphaba in WICKED on Broadway. Originally from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Talia attended Dreyfoos School of the Arts, and then went on to earn her BFA in Musical Theatre from Penn State University in 2018. During her freshman year at Penn State, Talia was chosen to be a 2015 YoungArts winner in Theatre Arts. Talia has performed regionally at the New London Barn Playhouse in New London, New Hampshire, playing roles such as Princess Fiona in SHREK THE MUSICAL (NH Theatre Award Nomination), Rosa Bud in THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD (NH Theatre Award Nomination), Lily Craven in THE SECRET GARDEN, and most recently, Jo March in LITTLE WOMEN. In 2018, Talia made her Off-Broadway debut in BE MORE CHILL at the Signature Theatre in New York City, as the female standby. Talia continued her journey with BE MORE CHILL as it transferred to the Lyceum Theatre on Broadway in February, 2019, and stayed with the production until it closed in August, 2019.

Here she is, world! Momma Rose, the ambitious stage mother determined to drive her daughters toward stardom, takes center stage in one of the most celebrated musicals of all time. And with her comes a parade of iconic tunes that conjure the joys and heartaches of show business: "Everything's Coming Up Roses," "Let Me Entertain You," "Together, Wherever We Go," and more. The brassy masterpiece about vaudeville and burlesque lights up the Goodspeed stage for the very first time. Curtain up!

Gypsy has a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Jule Styne lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, suggested by memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee, music Direction by Adam Souza, choreography by Patricia Wilcox, and is directed by Jenn Thompson.