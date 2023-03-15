Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Ben Platt, Micaela Diamond & More in PARADE on Broadway

Parade is running on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

Mar. 15, 2023  

The new Broadway production of Parade starring Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, directed by two-time Tony nominee Michael Arden, opens tomorrow on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. Check out a first look at the cast in action!

Parade features a book by two-time Tony Award winner, Pulitzer Prize winner, and Academy Award winner Alfred Uhry, music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, and co-conceived by 21-time Tony Award-winning legend Harold Prince.

Platt and Diamond lead a 33-person cast that features Alex Joseph Grayson as 'Jim Conley,' Tony Award nominee Sean Allan Krill as 'Governor Slaton,' Tony Award nominee Howard McGillin as 'Old Soldier/Judge Roan,' and Paul Alexander Nolan as 'Hugh Dorsey.' They will be joined by Jay Armstrong Johnson as 'Britt Craig,' Kelli Barrett as 'Mrs. Phagan,' Courtnee Carter as 'Angela,' Eddie Cooper as 'Newt Lee,' Erin Rose Doyle as 'Mary Phagan,' Tony Award nominee Manoel Felciano as 'Tom Watson,' Danielle Lee Greaves as 'Minnie McKnight,' Douglas Lyons as 'Riley,' and Jake Pedersen as 'Frankie Epps.'

The cast is completed by Florrie Bagel as 'Nurse,' Stacie Bono as 'Sally Slaton,' Max Chernin as 'Mr. Turner,' Emily Rose DeMartino as 'Essie & Others,' Christopher Gurr as 'Luther Rosser/Mr. Peavy,' Beth Kirkpatrick as 'Nina Formby,' Ashlyn Maddox as 'Monteen & Others,' Sophia Manicone as 'Iola Stover,' William Michals as 'Detective Starnes,' Jackson Teeley as 'Officer Ivey,' and Charlie Webb as 'Young Soldier.' The swings for Parade will be Harry Bouvy, Tanner Callicutt, Bailee Endebrock, Caroline Fairweather, Prentiss E. Mouton, and Aurelia Williams. Ryan Vona will be the standby for Leo Frank.

Leo and Lucille Frank (Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond) are a newlywed Jewish couple struggling to make a life in the old red hills of Georgia. When Leo is accused of an unspeakable crime, it propels them into an unimaginable test of faith, humanity, justice, and devotion. Riveting and gloriously hopeful, Parade reminds us that to love, we must truly see one another.




Related Stories
PARADE Cancels Performance Due to Video Issues Photo
PARADE Cancels Performance Due to Video Issues
The Saturday, March 11 evening performance was canceled last night due to video issues. The video is a new addition to the Broadway production from the Encores! staging.
Learn All About the True Story Behind PARADE Photo
Learn All About the True Story Behind PARADE
What exactly about Parade's story is so controversial? If you are already a fan and want to learn more about the true story on which the show is based, we've gathered some of the best content devoted to the murder of Mary Phagan and the case of Leo Frank.
Video: Jason Robert Brown & Alfred Uhry Discuss PARADE Photo
Video: Jason Robert Brown & Alfred Uhry Discuss PARADE
Watch BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge discuss Parade's journey to the stage with Alfred Uhry and Jason Robert Brown.
Video: Ben Platt & Micaela Diamond Discuss PARADE Photo
Video: Ben Platt & Micaela Diamond Discuss PARADE
Watch BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge discuss bringing Parade back to Broadway with Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond!

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Parade Logo Magnet

Parade Logo Magnet

Parade Logo Pin

Parade Logo Pin

Parade Unisex Over Pullover

Parade Unisex Over Pullover

Parade Logo Corduroy Hat

Parade Logo Corduroy Hat




More Hot Stories For You


Photos: See Jenn Colella, Corbin Bleu, Lea Salonga & Many More at BROADWAY BACKWARDS 2023Photos: See Jenn Colella, Corbin Bleu, Lea Salonga & Many More at BROADWAY BACKWARDS 2023
March 15, 2023

See photos from Broadway Backwards 2023, as performers came together in celebration of LGBTQ+ stories and musical theater.
Jennifer Simard & Adam Godley To Join ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME on BroadwayJennifer Simard & Adam Godley To Join ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME on Broadway
March 15, 2023

Additional cast has been announced for the Broadway premiere of Once Upon A One More Time, the new musical comedy that flips the script on famous fairytales, powered by the music of Grammy Award-winning international pop icon Britney Spears. 
Photos: See at Reneé Rapp, Sis & More at DYLAN MULVANEY'S DAY 365 LIVE! - Now Available On DemandPhotos: See at Reneé Rapp, Sis & More at DYLAN MULVANEY'S DAY 365 LIVE! - Now Available On Demand
March 15, 2023

Check out photos from Dylan Mulvaney’s Day 365 Live! at New York City’s iconic Rainbow Room!
Track List Revealed for KPOP Original Broadway Cast AlbumTrack List Revealed for KPOP Original Broadway Cast Album
March 15, 2023

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of KPOP is coming soon! Check out the full track list for the upcoming release.
Video: Corbin Bleu Performs 'Mein Herr' at BROADWAY BACKWARDS 2023Video: Corbin Bleu Performs 'Mein Herr' at BROADWAY BACKWARDS 2023
March 15, 2023

Watch Corbin Bleu perform 'Mein Herr' at Broadway Backwards 2023!
share