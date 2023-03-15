Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG to Begin Performances on Broadway in September



Merrily We Roll Along will star Daniel Radcliffe as Charley Kringas, Jonathan Groff as Franklin Shepard, and Lindsay Mendez as Mary Flynn.

Mar. 15, 2023  

The first ever Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Merrily We Roll Along will begin performances on Tuesday, September 19 at the Hudson Theatre (141 W 44th Street) for a strictly limited, 18-week engagement. Directed by multi-Olivier Award® winner Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along features music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by George Furth, and is based on the original play by George S. Kaufman & Moss Hart.

First-Access tickets will go on sale beginning on Thursday, March 23 at 10am E.T.

Tickets on sale to the General Public beginning on Friday, March 24 at 10am E.T

Tickets will be available from $59. A TodayTix Lottery will be available for all performances, with details to be announced at a later date.

As previously announced, Merrily We Roll Along will star Daniel Radcliffe as Charley Kringas, Jonathan Groff as Franklin Shepard, and Lindsay Mendez as Mary Flynn.

Additionally, the production will feature Krystal Joy Brown as Gussie Carnegie, Katie Rose Clarke as Beth Shepard, and Reg Rogers as Joe Josephson. The cast will also include Sherz Aletaha, Leana Rae Concepcion, Morgan Kirner, Corey Mach, Talia Robinson, Amanda Rose, Jamila Sabares-Klemm, Brian Sears, Evan Alexander Smith, Christian Strange, Koray Tarhan, Vishal Vaidya, Natalie Wachen, and Jacob Keith Watson.

The production recently enjoyed a critically acclaimed and completely sold-out run at New York Theatre Workshop, after its sold-out runs at London's Menier Chocolate Factory and the Olivier Award-winning West End transfer produced by Sonia Friedman Productions.

Spanning three decades in the entertainment business, Merrily We Roll Along charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends - writer Mary and lyricist & playwright Charley. An inventive cult-classic ahead of its time, Merrily We Roll Along features some of Stephen Sondheim's most celebrated and personal songs. Maria Friedman first directed the musical at London's Menier Chocolate Factory - a production that subsequently transferred to the Harold Pinter Theatre, where it garnered the most five-star reviews in West End history before going on to win the Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival.

Merrily We Roll Along will be produced on Broadway by Sonia Friedman Productions, David Babani, Patrick Catullo, Jeff Romley, and New York Theatre Workshop. This production was originally produced at the Menier Chocolate Factory (Artistic Director David Babani) and subsequently produced in London's West End by Sonia Friedman Productions, Menier Chocolate Factory, and Neal Street Productions.

Merrily We Roll Along also features choreography by Tim Jackson and orchestrations by Tony Award winner Jonathan Tunick.




