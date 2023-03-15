Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: The Company of BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' Meets the Press!

Bob Fosse's DANCIN' is currently in previews, and will officially open on Sunday, March 19.

Mar. 15, 2023  

Bob Fosse's DANCIN' is currently in previews, and will officially open on Sunday, March 19.

See photos of the company of DANCIN' meeting the press below!

DANCIN' is Fosse's full-throated, full-bodied celebration of dancers and dancing. Utterly reimagined for the 21st century, this DANCIN' brims with a level of warmth, emotion, and color seldom seen in modern interpretations of Fosse's influential style and features some of his most inventive and rarely performed choreography. With New York's hottest cast performing wall-to-wall dance, including Fosse classics such as "Mr. Bojangles," and "Sing Sing Sing." DANCIN' delivers the quintessential Broadway experience for Fosse fans and first-timers alike. You think you've seen dancing, but you've never seen DANCIN' like this.

The production's direction and musical staging is by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento, one of the stars of the original Broadway production, and is produced in cooperation with Nicole Fosse.

The cast, consisting of some of the best of Broadway's elite dancers includes Ioana Alfonso (Hometown: Miami via DR/PR), Yeman Brown (Hometown: Tallahassee, FL), Peter John Chursin (Hometown: San Francisco, CA), Dylis Croman (Hometown: Dallas, TX), Jovan Dansberry (Hometown: St. Louis, MO), Karli Dinardo (Hometown: Melbourne, Australia), Tony D'Alelio (Hometown: Roanoke, VA), Aydin Eyikan (Hometown: Fairfield, CT), Pedro Garza (Hometown: Abilene, Texas), Jacob Guzman (Hometown: Brockton, MA), Manuel Herrera (Hometown: Charlotte, NC), Afra Hines (Hometown: Miami, FL), Gabriel Hyman (Hometown: Chesapeake, VA), Kolton Krouse (Hometown: Gilbert, Arizona), Mattie Love (Hometown: Layton, UT), Krystal Mackie (Hometown: Brooklyn, NY), Yani Marin (Hometown: Miami, FL), Nando Morland (Hometown: Colombia / Denver, CO), Khori Michelle Petinaud (Hometown: Centreville, VA), Ida Saki (Hometown: Dallas, TX), Ron Todorowski (Hometown: Pittsburgh, PA), and Neka Zang (Hometown: Scottsdale, AZ).

In addition to Bob Fosse and Wayne Cilento, the creative team for the Broadway production of Bob Fosse's DANCIN' includes scenic design by Robert Brill; costume design by Reid Bartelme and Harriet Jung; lighting design by David Grill; sound design by Peter Hylenski; video design by Finn Ross; hair and wig design by Ashley Wise; makeup design by Suki Tsujimoto; orchestrations, music supervision, vocal and incidental music arrangements by Jim Abbott; new music and dance arrangements by David Dabbon; Music Direction by Justin Hornback casting by Tara Rubin Casting; production stage manager Beverly Jenkins; reproduction of Mr. Fosse's choreography by Christine Colby Jacques; additional choreographic reproduction and associate direction/musical staging by Corinne McFadden Herrera; text consultation and additional material by Kirsten Childs; and assistant musical staging and additional choreographic reconstruction by Lauren Cannon.

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Pedro Garza, Neka Zang, Ida Saki, Kolton Krouse, Afra Hines, Jōvan Dansberry, Krystal Mackie, Karli Dinardo, Yeman Brown, Tony d'Alelio, Director/Choreographer Wayne Cilento, Khori Michelle Petinaud, Jacob Guzman, Yani Marin, Nando Morland, Ioana Alfonso, Peter John Chursin, Gabriel Hyman, Ron Todorowski, Manuel Herrera, Dylis Croman, Mattie Love and Aydin Eyikan

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Pedro Garza, Neka Zang, Ida Saki, Kolton Krouse, Afra Hines, Jōvan Dansberry, Krystal Mackie, Karli Dinardo, Yeman Brown, Tony d'Alelio, Director/Choreographer Wayne Cilento, Khori Michelle Petinaud, Jacob Guzman, Yani Marin, Nando Morland, Ioana Alfonso, Peter John Chursin, Gabriel Hyman, Ron Todorowski, Manuel Herrera, Dylis Croman, Mattie Love and Aydin Eyikan

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Pedro Garza, Neka Zang, Ida Saki, Kolton Krouse, Afra Hines, Jōvan Dansberry, Krystal Mackie, Karli Dinardo, Yeman Brown, Tony d'Alelio, Director/Choreographer Wayne Cilento, Khori Michelle Petinaud, Jacob Guzman, Yani Marin, Nando Morland, Ioana Alfonso, Peter John Chursin, Gabriel Hyman, Ron Todorowski, Manuel Herrera, Dylis Croman, Mattie Love and Aydin Eyikan

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Pedro Garza, Neka Zang, Ida Saki, Kolton Krouse, Afra Hines and Jōvan Dansberry

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Krystal Mackie, Karli Dinardo, Yeman Brown, Tony d'Alelio, Director/Choreographer Wayne Cilento, Khori Michelle Petinaud, Jacob Guzman and Yani Marin

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Director/Choreographer Wayne Cilento, Khori Michelle Petinaud, Jacob Guzman, Yani Marin, Nando Morland, Ioana Alfonso and Peter John Chursin

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Ioana Alfonso, Peter John Chursin, Gabriel Hyman, Ron Todorowski, Manuel Herrera, Dylis Croman, Mattie Love and Aydin Eyikan

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Ron Todorowski, Manuel Herrera, Dylis Croman, Mattie Love and Aydin Eyikan

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Director/Choreographer Wayne Cilento

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Director/Choreographer Wayne Cilento

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Director/Choreographer Wayne Cilento

Bob Fosse's Dancin'
Signage at The Music Box Theater




Related Stories
Video: First Look at the Cast of BOB FOSSES DANCIN Performing Dancin Man Photo
Video: First Look at the Cast of BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' Performing 'Dancin' Man'
Last night, March 2, Bob Fosse’s DANCIN’ returned to Broadway! To commemorate the first performance, the production has released a never-before-seen short film of the musical number, 'Dancin’ Man.' Check out the video here!
Photos: Get A First Look At The Cast Of Bob Fosses DANCIN On Broadway Photo
Photos: Get A First Look At The Cast Of Bob Fosse's DANCIN' On Broadway
Get a first look at Bob Fosse's DANCIN' ahead of its first preview tonight on Broadway with an official opening on Sunday, March 19 at the Music Box Theatre.
BOB FOSSES DANCIN Announces Rush and Lottery Policies Photo
BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' Announces Rush and Lottery Policies
Bob Fosse's DANCIN' has announced general and digital rush and digital lottery policies as previews begin this Thursday, March 2 at 8 PM at the Music Box Theatre (239 West 45th St.)
Photos: Get a First Look Inside Rehearsals for BOB FOSSE’S DANCIN’ Photo
Photos: Get a First Look Inside Rehearsals for BOB FOSSE’S DANCIN’
Get a first look at rehearsal photos for Bob Fosse’s DANCIN’!

From This Author - Bruce Glikas


Photos: SUMMER, 1976's Laura Linney and Jessica Hecht Meet the PressPhotos: SUMMER, 1976's Laura Linney and Jessica Hecht Meet the Press
March 14, 2023

The cast and creative team of Summer, 1976 met the press yesterday ahead of its first preview set for next month! BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos here!
Photos: Go Inside The 38th Annual Artios Awards at the Edison BallroomPhotos: Go Inside The 38th Annual Artios Awards at the Edison Ballroom
March 11, 2023

See photos from the New York ceremony of The 38th Annual Artios Awards, hosted by Amber Ruffin at the Edison Ballroom.
Photos: Glenn Close Visits SOME LIKE IT HOTPhotos: Glenn Close Visits SOME LIKE IT HOT
March 11, 2023

See photos of Glenn Close visiting Some Like It Hot on Broadway!
Photos: THE THANKSGIVING PLAY Cast and Creative Team Meet the PressPhotos: THE THANKSGIVING PLAY Cast and Creative Team Meet the Press
March 11, 2023

Second Stage Theater's production of Larissa FastHorse's play, The Thanksgiving Play,  directed by Tony Award-winner Rachel Chavkin, will begin previews March 25th at 8pm and will officially open on April 20th at Second Stage's Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street). Check out photos of the cast and creative team here!
Photos: See Bernadette Peters, Kelli O'Hara, Lily Allen & More on the Red Carpet of A DOLL'S HOUSEPhotos: See Bernadette Peters, Kelli O'Hara, Lily Allen & More on the Red Carpet of A DOLL'S HOUSE
March 10, 2023

Check out photos from the red carpet at A Doll's House on Broadway!
share