ENCORES!
Photos/Video: First Look at Donna Murphy, Brooks Ashmanskas & More in DEAR WORLD at Encores!

New York City Center Encores! is presenting Dear World March 15 - 19.

Mar. 15, 2023  

New York City Center Encores! is presenting Dear World, which features music and lyrics by Jerry Herman, book by Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee, March 15 - 19.

Get a first look at photos and video below!

The cast also features Brooks Ashmanskas (President), Andréa Burns (Constance), Christopher Fitzgerald (Sewerman), Ann Harada (Gabrielle), Kody Jauron (Artiste), Phillip Johnson Richardson (Julian), Samantha Williams (Nina).

With its premiere in 1969, Dear World made Jerry Herman the first composer-lyricist in history to have three shows running simultaneously on Broadway, each centered around a uniquely larger-than-life leading lady. A true hidden gem of the Broadway canon, this madcap fable follows a motley band of outcasts who must rally together to save their picturesque neighborhood in Paris from a greedy cabal of oil-hungry bankers. Two-time Tony winner Donna Murphy takes on the story's lovable heroine Countess Aurelia, performing some of Herman's sweetest and most sumptuous songs, including "I Don't Want to Know," "Kiss Her Now," and "Each Tomorrow Morning." This madcap romp is directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes, who helmed Herman's Mack & Mabel (2019 Encores!), with new Encores! Music Director Mary-Mitchell Campbell leading The Encores! Orchestra.

Photo credit: Joan Marcus

Mary-Mitchell Campbell Reveals Plans for CITY OF ANGELS and LOVE LIFE at Encores!
Mary-Mitchell Campbell Reveals Plans for CITY OF ANGELS and LOVE LIFE at Encores!
Mary-Mitchell Campbell takes over as the  Music Director of Encores! this season. While her energies are currently focused on the first show of the new season (Dear World, led by Donna Murphy), she revealed in a recent interview with the New York Times that plans are already underway for future productions of City of Angels and Love Life.
Video: Samantha Williams Sings I've Never Said I Love You
Video: Samantha Williams Sings I've Never Said I Love You'
Watch Samantha Williams sing 'I've Never Said I Love You' from Dear World, coming to New York City Center Encores!
Video: Donna Murphy Sings 'I Don't Want To Know' From DEAR WORLD
Video: Donna Murphy Sings 'I Don’t Want To Know' From DEAR WORLD
Watch a sneak peek of Donna Murphy as Countess Aurelia in Dear World singing 'I Don't Want To Know' accompanied by Encores! Music Director, Mary-Mitchell Campbell.
Video: First Listen to the 28-Piece Orchestra for Encores! DEAR WORLD
Video: First Listen to the 28-Piece Orchestra for Encores! DEAR WORLD
Get a first listen to the 28-piece orchestra for Dear World, coming to New York City Center Encores! this month.

