Photos: See Jenn Colella, Corbin Bleu, Lea Salonga & Many More at BROADWAY BACKWARDS 2023

The energy of a supportive and loving community filled Broadway's New Amsterdam Theatre on March 13, 2023, as distinguished and emerging stars from the worlds of stage and screen came together in celebration of LGBTQ+ stories and musical theater at Broadway Backwards.

The show raised a record $765,069 to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center in New York City. The one-night-only, annual event is produced by Broadway Cares.

The evening is the only annual show on Broadway celebrating the LGBTQ+ community. This year's Broadway Backwards was packed with beloved musical theater numbers stretching from Broadway's Golden Age to more recent fan favorites, all reinvisioned as songs of love and affirmation through an LGBTQ+ lens.

Jenn Colella returned to host with her trademark charm and wit. Colella led a cast of 67 performers, a 13-piece orchestra and standing-room-only audience through a 17th edition of Broadway Backwards that few will forget.

Performers included Corbin Bleu, Lea Salonga, Robbie Fairchild, Anthony Rapp, Robyn Hurder, and many more.