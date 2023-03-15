Video: Corbin Bleu Performs 'Mein Herr' at BROADWAY BACKWARDS 2023

Broadway Backwards, the only annual LGBTQ+ celebration on Broadway, returned to the New Amsterdam Theatre on Monday, March 13, 2023.

Watch Corbin Bleu's performance of Mein Herr below!

Broadway Backwards favorite Jenn Colella returned for the third year to host the in-person event. She welcomed special guests F. Murray Abraham, George Abud, Philippe Arroyo, Corbin Bleu, Wayne Brady, Len Cariou, Bradley Dean, Dormeshia, Eden Espinosa, Robbie Fairchild, Barrett Foa, Adrianna Hicks, Robyn Hurder, Beth Leavel, Ellyn Marie Marsh, Bonnie Milligan, Jeigh Madjus, Chris McCarrell, Samantha Pauly, Anthony Rapp, Turner Riley, Lea Salonga, Kyle Scatliffe, A.J. Shively, Alexandra Silber, Ali Stroker, Paulo Szot and Paul C. Vogt.

This year's Broadway Backwards included performers from every new Broadway show currently running that has opened this season: & Juliet; A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical; Kimberly Akimbo; and Some Like It Hot.

It was produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and benefits Broadway Cares and New York City's LGBT Community Center.

Broadway Backwards creator Robert Bartley returned to direct. Bartley, Lauren Gemelli, Robyn Hurder, Mimi Quillin, Adam Roberts, Luis Salgado and Tony Yazbeck were the show's choreographers. Music supervisors were Ted Arthur and Mary-Mitchell Campbell. Music directors were Nick Wilders and Nicholas Connors. Jeff Brancato served as production stage manager.