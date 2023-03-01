Wake Up With BWW 3/1: SPAMALOT at the Kennedy Center, Olivier Nominations, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

The Kennedy Center has announced its replacement for the previously cancelled production of Kiss of the Spider-Woman. The Washington, D.C.-based company will now stage Spamalot, starring Rob McClure, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Alex Brightman, and James Monroe Iglehart. Rob, Leslie, and Alex previously starred together in the original Broadway cast of Beetlejuice.

Jenna Fischer has joined the cast of the Mean Girls movie musical! Fischer will take on the role of Ms. Heron, Cady Heron's mom, in a cast that also includes Tina Fey, Tim Meadows, Angourie Rice, Auli'i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, Bebe Wood, Christopher Briney, and Reneé Rapp.

Plus, nominations for the 2023 Olivier Awards, honoring productions in London's West End, have been announced. Did your favorite show get nominated? Check out the full list below!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Broadway Grosses

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 2/26/23

by

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 2/26/2023.. (more...)

Today's Top Stories

Breaking: Rob McClure, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Alex Brightman, & James Monroe Iglehart to Lead SPAMALOT at Kennedy Center

by Team BWW

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts announced today that the uproarious, irreverent, Tony Award®-winning Best Musical, Monty Python's Spamalot is the latest star-studded Broadway Center Stage production, running May 12-21, 2023 in the Eisenhower Theater.. (more...)

Jenna Fischer Joins MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical

by Michael Major

Jenna Fischer has joined the cast of the Mean Girls movie musical. Fischer will play Ms. Heron, Cady Heron's mom. She joins the previously announced Tina Fey, Tim Meadows, Angourie Rice, Auli'i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, Bebe Wood, Christopher Briney, and Reneé Rapp reprising her Broadway role as Regina George.. (more...)

The 2023 Olivier Award Nominations Are Announced

by Aliya Al-Hassan

The biggest night in theatre, the Olivier Awards, celebrates the brightest and best of London's world-leading theatre industry with a starry ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall on on Sunday 2 April. Check out a full list of nominations!. (more...)

Photos: First Look at Bradley Gibson, Isabelle McCalla & More in HERCULES at Paper Mill Playhouse

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Get a first look at photos of Bradley Gibson, Isabelle McCalla and more in Disney's Hercules at Paper Mill Playhouse!. (more...)

Review Roundup: Broadway-Aimed THE SECRET GARDEN Opens In Los Angeles

by Review Roundups

The reviews are starting to roll in for The Secret Garden, currently playing at Center Theatre Group's Ahmanson Theatre through March 26, 2023!. (more...)

Lea Michele, Patti LuPone & More to be Featured in Carnegie Hall 2023-2024 Season

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Carnegie Hall has announced programming for its 2023-2024 season, including Lea Michele's Carnegie Hall Debut, Patti LuPone, and more. See how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

MIDNIGHT IN THE GARDEN OF GOOD AND EVIL Will Be Developed into a Musical by Jason Robert Brown and Taylor Mac

by Stephi Wild

Midnight In The Garden Of Good And Evil, the 1994 iconic blockbuster book by John Berendt, which still holds a New York Times bestseller list record, is being developed into a new musical.. (more...)

Kelli O'Hara, Sutton Foster, Jeremy Jordan, Norm Lewis & More to be Featured in The New York Pops 2023-2024 Season

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The New York Pops has announced its 2023-2024 season of performances in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall. See who is performing, and how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet

New Releases

Broadway Birthdays

Happy Birthday shout-out to xx, who turns xx today!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!