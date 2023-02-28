Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
MEAN GIRLS
Jenna Fischer Joins MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical

Mean Girls is set to begin filming on March 6.

Feb. 28, 2023  

Jenna Fischer has joined the cast of the Mean Girls movie musical.

Deadline reports that Fischer will play Ms. Heron, Cady Heron's mom. The role was played in the original film by Ana Gasteyer and by Kerry Butler on Broadway. Filming is set to begin on March 6.

Fischer joins the previously announced Tina Fey and Tim Meadows, who are reprising their roles from the original 2004 film.

The movie is set to star Angourie Rice as Cady Heron, Auli'i Cravalho as Janis, Jaquel Spivey as Damian, Avantika as Karen Smith, Bebe Wood as Gretchen Wieners, Christopher Briney as Aaron Samuels, and Reneé Rapp reprising her Broadway role as Regina George.

The film is set to be produced by Lorne Michaels and Tina Fey with the musical's writing team, including Fey's book and music by Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin, returning for the screen adaption.

Jenna Fischer is best known for her portrayal of Pam Beesly on all nine seasons of The Office, for which she received an Emmy nomination in 2007. She can also be seen in such films as Blades of Glory and Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story.

After leaving The Office, she had leading roles in the sitcoms You, Me and the Apocalypse and Splitting Up Together. Fischer's first book, The Actor's Life: A Survival Guide, was published in November 2017. Currently, she writes, produces, and cohosts the Office Ladies podcast with Angela Kinsey.

The teen comedy follows Cady Heron, who may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order?

By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Mean Girls opened on Broadway in 2018 and earned 10 Tony nominations. The production closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos



