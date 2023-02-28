Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Breaking: Rob McClure, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Alex Brightman, & James Monroe Iglehart to Lead SPAMALOT at Kennedy Center

Breaking: Rob McClure, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Alex Brightman, & James Monroe Iglehart to Lead SPAMALOT at Kennedy Center

The production replaces the previously planned Kiss of the Spider Woman.

Feb. 28, 2023 Â 

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts announced today that the uproarious, irreverent, Tony AwardÂ®-winning Best Musical, Monty Python's Spamalot is the latest star-studded Broadway Center Stage production, running May 12-21, 2023 in the Eisenhower Theater.

Directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes, who helmed the critically-acclaimed Broadway Center Stage (BCS) production of The Who's Tommy, Monty Python's Spamalot stars two-time Tony AwardÂ® nominee Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice, School of Rock) as Sir Lancelot, Tony AwardÂ® winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton, BCS: Guys and Dolls) as King Arthur, Drama Desk Award nominee Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer (Beetlejuice, Elf, Something Rotten!) as Lady of the Lake, and two-time Tony AwardÂ® nominee Rob McClure (Mrs. Doubtfire, Beetlejuice) as The Historian. John Bell (Into the Woods) will music direct the production which features the Kennedy Center Opera House Orchestra on stage. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

"'Always look on the bright side of life!' I am thrilled to round out our Broadway Center Stage season with Spamalot-one of the most hilarious, tuneful musicals in Broadway history with an all-star cast and creative team. I have wanted to produce Spamalot for many years, and to bring this iconic show and team together at this time is pure joy," said Jeffrey Finn, Broadway Center Stage Artistic Director and the Kennedy Center's Vice President and Executive Producer of Theater. "I can't wait for audiences to join us, laugh along, and 'find your grail' in the Eisenhower Theater this May."

Lovingly ripped off from the classic comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Spamalot follows King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table as they embark on their quest for the Holy Grail, but with singing, dancing, cows, rabbits, and yes... a shrubbery. With music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle, and book and lyrics by Eric Idle, Monty Python's Spamalot is a giddy good time that proves chivalry is "not dead yet"-in fact, it's never been funnier.

The Broadway Center Stage production of Monty Python's Spamalot will feature scenic and projection design by Paul Tate DePoo III, costume design by Jen Caprio, lighting design by Cory Pattak, sound design by Haley Parcher, and wig design by Tom Watson. Casting is by JZ Casting.

Tickets for Broadway Center Stage: Monty Python's Spamalot go on-sale to Kennedy Center Members on Wednesday, March 1 and to the public on Thursday, March 2 via the Kennedy Center website, at the box office, or by calling 202-467-4600.


BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits includingÂ SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
JRB and Taylor Mac Write Musical Adaptation of MIDNIGHT IN THE GARDEN OF GOOD AND EVIL Photo
JRB and Taylor Mac Write Musical Adaptation of MIDNIGHT IN THE GARDEN OF GOOD AND EVIL
Midnight In The Garden Of Good And Evil,Â  the 1994 iconicÂ  blockbuster book by John Berendt, which still holds a New York Times bestseller list record,Â  is being developed into a new musical.
Video: The Cast of NEW YORK, NEW YORK Meet the Press Photo
Video: The Cast of NEW YORK, NEW YORK Meet the Press
New York, New York begins performances on Friday, March 24, 2023 and officially opens Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Broadway's St. James Theatre. The cast and creative team met the press last night and BroadwayWorld was there! Check out the video, including rehearsal footage and interviews with members of the team!
Reviews: THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEINS WINDOW at BAM Photo
Reviews: THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW at BAM
The Brooklyn Academy of Music presents the first major New York revival of Lorraine Hansberry's The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, directed by Obie Award winner Anne Kauffman at the BAM Harvey Theater. The production officially opened on February 23, 2023. Read reviews for the production!
Video: Go Inside Broadway-Aimed THE SECRET GARDEN Opening Photo
Video: Go Inside Broadway-Aimed THE SECRET GARDEN Opening
Hit the red carpet for opening night of the Broadway-aimed production ofÂ 'The Secret Garden' currently playing at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre through March 26, 2023! See video of the big night asÂ BroadwayWorld takes you inside the opening night festivities with the show's star-studded cast as they take their opening night bows!

From This Author - Team BWW


Ban On Drag Performances Could Prevent Broadway Tours From Coming To TennesseeBan On Drag Performances Could Prevent Broadway Tours From Coming To Tennessee
February 27, 2023

Tennessee could soon be the next state unable to host tours (or licensed productions) of a number of Broadway shows following legislation that will target drag performers and the transgender community.
Disney's HERCULES Musical Will Open In Hamburg Next YearDisney's HERCULES Musical Will Open In Hamburg Next Year
February 27, 2023

From Zero to Hero to Germany!Â Disney Theatrical Productions announced this morning Stage Entertainment will present the European premiere of HERCULES in Hamburg, Germany opening Spring 2024.
Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 2/27/2023Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 2/27/2023
February 27, 2023

Today's BroadwayWorld Daily Word Game is now live - can you guess today's word or phrase?Â The solution can be any theatre related word or phrase - a show title, performer, recognizable lyrical phrase, and more.
Broadway Buying Guide: February 27, 2023Broadway Buying Guide: February 27, 2023
February 27, 2023

Looking for the best deals on Broadway shows? Welcome to our new weekly guide to the most popular shows listed on BroadwayWorld. Check out which shows are selling this week, February 27, 2023.
Broadway Jukebox: The Best of Jason Robert BrownBroadway Jukebox: The Best of Jason Robert Brown
February 25, 2023

We are celebrating the return of Parade with a playlist of 50 of our favorite Jason Robert Brown songs. Enjoy songs from musicals like: Parade, Songs for a New World, The Last Five Years, The Bridges of Madison County, Honeymoon in Vegas and more!
share