Breaking: Rob McClure, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Alex Brightman, & James Monroe Iglehart to Lead SPAMALOT at Kennedy Center

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts announced today that the uproarious, irreverent, Tony AwardÂ®-winning Best Musical, Monty Python's Spamalot is the latest star-studded Broadway Center Stage production, running May 12-21, 2023 in the Eisenhower Theater.

Directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes, who helmed the critically-acclaimed Broadway Center Stage (BCS) production of The Who's Tommy, Monty Python's Spamalot stars two-time Tony AwardÂ® nominee Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice, School of Rock) as Sir Lancelot, Tony AwardÂ® winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton, BCS: Guys and Dolls) as King Arthur, Drama Desk Award nominee Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer (Beetlejuice, Elf, Something Rotten!) as Lady of the Lake, and two-time Tony AwardÂ® nominee Rob McClure (Mrs. Doubtfire, Beetlejuice) as The Historian. John Bell (Into the Woods) will music direct the production which features the Kennedy Center Opera House Orchestra on stage. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

"'Always look on the bright side of life!' I am thrilled to round out our Broadway Center Stage season with Spamalot-one of the most hilarious, tuneful musicals in Broadway history with an all-star cast and creative team. I have wanted to produce Spamalot for many years, and to bring this iconic show and team together at this time is pure joy," said Jeffrey Finn, Broadway Center Stage Artistic Director and the Kennedy Center's Vice President and Executive Producer of Theater. "I can't wait for audiences to join us, laugh along, and 'find your grail' in the Eisenhower Theater this May."

Lovingly ripped off from the classic comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Spamalot follows King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table as they embark on their quest for the Holy Grail, but with singing, dancing, cows, rabbits, and yes... a shrubbery. With music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle, and book and lyrics by Eric Idle, Monty Python's Spamalot is a giddy good time that proves chivalry is "not dead yet"-in fact, it's never been funnier.

The Broadway Center Stage production of Monty Python's Spamalot will feature scenic and projection design by Paul Tate DePoo III, costume design by Jen Caprio, lighting design by Cory Pattak, sound design by Haley Parcher, and wig design by Tom Watson. Casting is by JZ Casting.

Tickets for Broadway Center Stage: Monty Python's Spamalot go on-sale to Kennedy Center Members on Wednesday, March 1 and to the public on Thursday, March 2 via the Kennedy Center website, at the box office, or by calling 202-467-4600.