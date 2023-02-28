Lea Michele, Patti LuPone & More to be Featured in Carnegie Hall 2023-2024 Season

Carnegie Hall has announced programming for its 2023-2024 season, including approximately 170 concerts by many of the world's leading artists and ensembles, plus a broad range of innovative education and social impact programs created by Carnegie Hall's Weill Music Institute, serving audiences in New York City and beyond.

Major programming highlights include Carnegie Hall's next citywide festival, Fall of the Weimar Republic: Dancing on the Precipice to be presented from January through May 2024 with cultural partners across New York City; two Perspectives series curated by renowned artists-pianist Mitsuko Uchida and conductor Franz Welser-Möst; and the season-long appointment of Tania León to hold the Richard and Barbara Debs Composer's Chair.



"With our season at Carnegie Hall now fully back, it's been thrilling to connect with concertgoers and experience a wide range of live music making with fellow music lovers," said Clive Gillinson, Carnegie Hall's Executive and Artistic Director. "As we look ahead to the 2023-2024 season, we are particularly excited to embark on our festival exploration of the Weimar era, a complex time when the world was in upheaval, but also a period of bold and innovative creative expression, and one that has many lessons that resonate today. We are inspired by the incredible line-up of artists and ensembles who will be with us, above all, our Perspectives and Debs artists who have created exceptional series especially for Carnegie Hall audiences. Throughout the entire season, the great musicians featured on our stages have created so many thought-provoking programs-from early to new music and across many different genres. We look forward to sharing the best of music with everyone."

2023-2024 Carnegie Hall Season Overview

Carnegie Hall's 2023-2024 season launches on Wednesday, October 4 with a celebratory Opening Night Gala concert by Riccardo Muti leading the Chicago Symphony Orchestra featuring Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto with Leonidas Kavakos and Mussorgsky's Pictures at an Exhibition. Maestro Muti and the CSO return the following evening with an Italian-themed program to include Mendelssohn's Symphony No. 4, "Italian," and Richard Strauss's Aus Italien, plus the New York premiere of Philip Glass's The Triumph of the Octagon, inspired by the eight-sided shape of the 13th-century citadel Castel del Monte in Mr. Muti's native Italy.

Three curated concert series by distinguished artists are major programmatic pillars of the 2023-2024 season. Renowned pianist Mitsuko Uchida returns in 2023-2024 for the second installment of her three-season Perspectives at Carnegie Hall, presenting a four-concert series this season that features a pair of enlightening duo performances exploring the music of Schubert with tenor Mark Padmore and fellow pianist Jonathan Biss; continued musical exploration with the Mahler Chamber Orchestra; and a long-awaited collaboration with The Philadelphia Orchestra and Yannick Nézet-Séguin.

Visionary conductor and music director Franz Welser-Möst leads a five-concert Perspectives series next season featuring performances by two of the world's top orchestras-The Cleveland Orchestra in January and the Vienna Philharmonic in March-thought-provoking concerts that kick off and play an exciting role in Carnegie Hall's next citywide festival exploring the era of the Weimar Republic.

Pulitzer Prize winner Tania León is holder of the Richard and Barbara Debs Composer's Chair for the 2023-2024 season. Ms. León's Debs residency at Carnegie Hall will include the New York premiere of a new work performed by Andris Nelsons and the Boston Symphony Orchestra; three curated Zankel Hall concerts featuring Alarm Will Sound, Ensemble Modern, and jazz pianist David Virelles with his Nosotros Ensemble and percussionist Dafnis Prieto; plus two free Carnegie Hall Citywide performances featuring the Harlem Chamber Players and the JACK Quartet, and two collaborations with the fellows of Ensemble Connect, including the world premiere of newly commissioned music by Nathalie Joachim.

From January through May 2024, as the centerpiece of the 2023-2024 season, Carnegie Hall will present Fall of the Weimar Republic: Dancing on the Precipice, an ambitious citywide festival exploring one of the most complex and consequential chapters in modern human history: Germany's Weimar Republic of 1919-1933. Through dozens of musical performances at Carnegie Hall and multidisciplinary offerings at leading cultural and academic institutions across New York City and beyond, the festival will examine the arts and culture that flourished as artists sought bold and innovative avenues for creative expression in this increasingly traumatic period in history.

At Carnegie Hall, festival concerts will highlight the artistic experimentation, innovation, and proliferation of different styles that emerged during this time in music history and their continued influence on music today. With performances of classical music, jazz, cabaret, opera, art song, and more, highlights include esteemed conductor and Perspectives artist Franz Welser-Möst leading The Cleveland Orchestra and the Vienna Philharmonic; the Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Sir Simon Rattle; Ensemble Modern, led by HK Gruber, in a program showcasing the Weimar Republic's urgent blend of desperate defiance and vast artistic possibility; and German crooner Max Raabe and his Palast Orchester-known worldwide as one of the leading ensembles of music from the Weimar Republic era.

In addition, celebrated jazz pianist Jason Moran presents his acclaimed meditation on the life and legacy of James Reese Europe, who created the band of WWI's African American 369th infantry regiment (Harlem Hellfighters) and helped popularize jazz throughout France. An immersive "Weimar Underground" cabaret series will feature renowned chanteuse and actress Ute Lemper who explores the music of Weimar Berlin and the many artists exiled from it; postmodern cabaret sensation Meow Meow who blends performance art, cabaret, comedy, and pop culture in her salute to the Weimar Republic's "wild women;" and vintage jazz ensemble The Hot Sardines who will invoke 1920s Berlin with special guest Alan Cumming.

This festival exploration of the Weimar Republic will extend beyond Carnegie Hall through performances, exhibitions, film screenings, and events at prestigious festival partner organizations in New York City. A complete festival schedule will be published later in 2023.

Highlights of Carnegie Hall's 2023-2024 season will also include performances by many of the finest orchestras from around the globe including Daniel Barenboim with the Staatskapelle Berlin presenting a Brahms symphony cycle over two concerts; Sir Simon Rattle in his first Carnegie Hall appearances as chief conductor of the Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra; Klaus Mäkelä making his Carnegie Hall debut with the Orchestre de Paris; Jakub Hrůša making his Carnegie Hall debut with the Bamberg Symphony; Lahav Shani leading the Rotterdam Philharmonic in the orchestra's first Carnegie Hall appearance in nearly 40 years; and Zubin Mehta at the helm of the Munich Philharmonic.

Along with the season-opening performances by Riccardo Muti and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and Franz Welser-Möst's appearances with The Cleveland Orchestra and Vienna Philharmonic, the new season features concerts by Yannick Nézet-Séguin, appearing with The Philadelphia Orchestra, Orchestre Métropolitain de Montréal, and The Met Orchestra; Gianandrea Noseda with the National Symphony Orchestra; and Andris Nelsons with the Boston Symphony Orchestra.

In February 2024, legendary composer John Williams returns to Carnegie Hall with The Philadelphia Orchestra leading a gala performance to include his own Cello Concerto, played by Yo-Yo Ma, along with selections from his beloved and iconic film scores.

Also featured in 2023-2024 will be five performances by Orchestra of St. Luke's including three led by Principal Conductor Bernard Labadie, plus an October concert conducted by Jahja Ling, collaborating with piano soloists Lang Lang and Gina Alice Redlinger, and a February performance of Orff's Carmina Burana, led by Tito Muñoz as part of the Weimar festival. The season also includes annual Carnegie Hall appearances by the Sphinx Virtuosi and New York String Orchestra.

In addition to concerts curated by Debs Composers Chair Tania León, contemporary music offerings will include a new three-concert Zankel Hall series with The Knights, led by artistic directors Colin and Eric Jacobsen. With creative programs designed to expand the boundaries of classical music, the concerts will feature special guests Chris Thile, Wu Man, Magos Herrera, Gabriel Kahane, and more.

The Kronos Quartet will celebrate its 50th anniversary in November with a special concert in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage featuring a once-in-a-lifetime lineup of guest artists and ensembles including Laurie Anderson, Jake Blount, Brian Carpenter, Wu Man, Tanya Tagaq, Aizuri Quartet, Attacca Quartet, Bang on a Can All-Stars, and Sō Percussion, plus others to be announced. The 2023-2024 season also features eclectic programs by American Composers Orchestra, Brad Mehldau, Ted Hearne, Timo Andres, and many more.

Among early music highlights: The English Concert with Artistic Director Harry Bicket return in December as part of their multi-year Handel project at Carnegie Hall, performing Rodelinda with soprano Lucy Crowe in the title role and countertenor Iestyn Davies as Bertarido. Sir John Eliot Gardiner returns with English Baroque Soloists and the Monteverdi Choir for two concerts of choral masterpieces; and Jordi Savall explores the Baroque revolution in Europe with Hespèrion XXI.

Vocalists appearing in recital in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage this season include soprano Diana Damrau; baritone Matthias Goerne (partnered with pianist Evgeny Kissin); and baritone Sir Bryn Terfel who returns to the Hall in recital for the first time since 2010.

In addition to Perspectives artist Mitsuko Uchida, pianists who will appear in recital next season include Behzod Abduraimov, Emanuel Ax, Sergei Babayan, Yefim Bronfman, Khatia Buniatishvili, Seong-Jin Cho, Kirill Gerstein, Alexander Malofeev, Isata Kanneh-Mason, Evgeny Kissin, Igor Levit, Jan Lisiecki, Schaghajegh Nosrati, Víkingur Ólafsson, Maurizio Pollini, Beatrice Rana, Sir András Schiff, Daniil Trifonov, and Yuja Wang.

Among the season's chamber music highlights: The Met Orchestra Chamber Ensemble returns for its six-concert series, which includes musical collaborations with Anthony Roth Costanzo, Isabel Leonard, Nadine Sierra, and Yannick Nézet-Séguin. Also included in 2023-2024 are chamber concerts by musicians from the Gateways Festival; Germany's Kronberg Academy with violist Tabea Zimmermann; the Dover String Quartet with pianist Leif Ove Andsnes; and the Belcea Quartet; Quatuor Ébène; and the Danish String Quartet, joined by cellist Johannes Rostamo, among others.

Jazz performances in 2023-2024 will include an 80th birthday celebration with pianist, composer, and bandleader Kenny Barron with his trio; the Carnegie Hall debut of jazz vocalist Kandace Springs; and a performance featuring Grammy Award-winning drummer and composer Antonio Sánchez.

Carnegie Hall commemorates the centennial of George Gershwin's jazz-inflected landmark work, Rhapsody in Blue, with three performances next season. In December, Jean-Yves Thibaudet and Michael Feinstein come together for Two Pianos: Who Can Ask for Anything More? with newly arranged piano duos, plus works by Gershwin contemporaries and successors. In January, Yannick Nézet-Séguin and The Philadelphia Orchestra perform Rhapsody in Blue, collaborating with the Marcus Roberts Trio. In February, Steven Reineke and The New York Pops perform the Rhapsody with Pops pianist Lee Musiker along with other Gershwin selections featuring guest artist Montego Glover.

Stage and screen icon Patti LuPone returns next season with her personal musical memoir, Patti LuPone: A Life in Notes, her first solo Carnegie Hall show in more than ten years. Following her success on Broadway in Spring Awakening and Funny Girl and television's Glee, Lea Michele makes her highly anticipated Carnegie Hall debut. In addition, many of Broadway's brightest stars, including Sutton Foster, Kelli O'Hara, and Norm Lewis are featured as part of The New York Pops' 2023-2024 season, led by Steven Reineke.

See the full programming for The New York Pops 2023-2024 season HERE!

Among other special musical events presented in 2023-2024: Historian John Monsky returns for a powerful Veterans Day performance titled November 1918: The Great Gatsby and the Great War with celebrated Broadway vocalists joining Orchestra of St. Luke's for music from the era as Monsky applies his signature blend of meticulously researched history and rare archival film and photography to create a fascinating exploration of World War I.

Part of a growing tradition, Carnegie Hall will once again welcome audiences for its annual free Juneteenth Celebration. Presented in association with Healing of the Nations / Samuel Dewitt Proctor Conference and hosted by Rev. Dr. James A. Forbes, this special evening features notable honorees, distinguished speakers, and renowned musical artists in a celebration of Black culture. Of note: after a week of highly popular Zankel Hall Center Stage performances in January 2023, six performances will be presented in this in-the-round configuration in 2023-2024 season, inviting audiences to experience a range of artists in this intimate setting, including Brad Mehldau, Timo Andres, the musicians of the Kronberg Academy with Tabea Zimmermann, Kandace Springs, Ute Lemper, and the young artists' recital for Renée Fleming's SongStudio.

In 2023, Carnegie Hall celebrates ten years since the launch of the National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America (NYO-USA) and the establishment of its national youth ensembles programs. Since NYO-USA's debut in 2013, two additional ensembles-NYO2 and NYO Jazz-have been created, with well over a thousand young musicians performing in the three ensembles. This July, all three ensembles will perform at Carnegie Hall before embarking on tours across the US and around the world. As part of Carnegie Hall's 2023-2024 season, the 10th anniversary will be celebrated in March with an NYO-USA All-Stars concert at Carnegie Hall, led by Yannick Nézet-Séguin featuring NYO-USA alumni. In summer 2024-inspired by the success of its national youth ensembles-Carnegie Hall will host youth orchestras from around the globe at a new festival in New York City with each ensemble appearing at Carnegie Hall and participating in exchange activities.

Looking beyond the walls of Carnegie Hall and into the city's neighborhoods, the Carnegie Hall Citywide concert series-celebrating its 50th anniversary this year-continues with free performances offered in venues throughout New York City, including annual summer concerts in Bryant Park and Madison Square Park. The 2023-2024 Carnegie Hall Citywide season to include dozens of performances showcasing the best in classical, jazz, folk, Latin music, and more will be announced in late summer 2023.

Extending the reach of extraordinary musical experiences on Carnegie Hall's stages to listeners around the globe, Carnegie Hall and WQXR in New York will partner for a thirteenth consecutive year to produce Carnegie Hall Live, an engaging live radio broadcast and digital series featuring performances from throughout the Hall's season. The full 2023-2024 broadcast schedule will be announced later this year.