Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
MIDNIGHT IN THE GARDEN OF GOOD AND EVIL Will Be Developed into a Musical by Jason Robert Brown and Taylor Mac

MIDNIGHT IN THE GARDEN OF GOOD AND EVIL Will Be Developed into a Musical by Jason Robert Brown and Taylor Mac

An  invitation only industry reading will take place May 12th and 13th, 2023. 

Feb. 28, 2023  

Midnight In The Garden Of Good And Evil, the 1994 iconic blockbuster book by John Berendt, which still holds a New York Times bestseller list record, is being developed into a new musical.

The production will be directed by Tony Award winner Rob Ashford, written by MacArthur "Genius" Grantee and Pulitzer Finalist Taylor Mac, with music and lyrics by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown and choreography by Tanya Birl and Sarah O'Gleby. Additional creative team to be announced at a later date. An invitation only industry reading will take place May 12th and 13th, 2023.

MIDNIGHT IN THE GARDEN OF GOOD AND EVIL, a finalist for the 1995 Pulitzer Prize for General Nonfiction, is the story of a socially prominent Savannah, Georgia, antiques dealer who was tried, and retried, for murder. The book was on the New York Times Best-Seller for 216 weeks and was adapted for Clint Eastwood's 1997 film of the same name.

Rob Ashford (Director) is a Tony Award, Olivier Award, Emmy Award, Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award-winning director and choreographer. Broadway Theatre credits include Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Frozen, How To Succeed In Business, Promises, Promises, Evita, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Shrek, John Water's Cry Baby, Curtains, & The Wedding Singer. London Theatre credits include The Winters Tale, Romeo & Juliet, The Entertainer, Harlequinade, Macbeth, Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum, and the Olivier Award-winning productions of Anna Christie, A Streetcar Named Desire, and Parade. He directed and choreographed NBC's "Sound of Music Live!" and "Peter Pan Live!". He directed and choreographed Carousel, Carmen, & The Barber of Seville for Chicago Lyric Opera and Houston Grand Opera and choreographed Candide at La Scala, ENO, and Chatelet in Paris. He choreographed and staged the 2009, 2013, 2014, & 2015 Academy Awards winning an Emmy for his work on Baz Luhrmann's 2009 production number featuring Hugh Jackman and Beyonce. He has staged The Tony Awards for 8 years and has also staged tributes at The Kennedy Center Honors for Barbra Streisand, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Jerry Herman, Barbara Cook, Tom Hanks, Shirley MacLaine, and Meryl Streep. Films include choreography for Disney's Cinderella, Beyond the Sea, A Million Ways to Die in the West, Ted 2, Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile.

Taylor Mac (Book) is a MacArthur Fellow, a Pulitzer Prize Finalist, a Tony Nominee (for Best Play), and the recipient of the Kennedy Prize (with Matt Ray), the Doris Duke Performing Artist Award, a Guggenheim, a Drama League Award, a NY Drama Critics Circle Award, two Obie's, two Bessies, and the first American to receive the International Ibsen Award. Mac is the author of Joy and Pandemic (premiering spring, 2023 at the Huntington Theater); The Hang (with Matt Ray); Gary, A Sequel to Titus Andronicus; A 24-Decade History of Popular Music; Hir; The Fre, The Walk Across America For Mother Earth, The Lily's Revenge; The Young Ladies Of; and The Be(A)st of Taylor Mac.

Jason Robert Brown (Music and Lyrics) has written the music and lyrics to several of the most renowned and influential musicals of our time, including the generation-defining The Last Five Years, his debut song cycle Songs for a New World, and the seminal Parade, currently on Broadway in a highly acclaimed new production starring Ben Platt and directed by Michael Arden. His other musicals include 13, which was made into a feature film on Netflix last year; The Bridges of Madison County, winner of Tony Awards for score and orchestrations; Mr. Saturday Night with Billy Crystal; and Honeymoon In Vegas. As a pianist, singer and bandleader, Jason has performed concerts around the world. His latest album, "Coming From Inside The House," features Ariana Grande and Shoshana Bean and is

available from Craft Recordings.

Tanya Birl (Co-Choreographer) is a New York City based Movement Director/Choreographer. Choreography: How I Learned What I Learned (OSF), Twelfth Night (The Public Theater), The Red Letter Plays (The Signature Theater), Comedy of Errors (Classic Stage company), As You Like It (The Guthrie Theater) and Peter and the Star Catcher (Oregon Shakespeare Festival). Select performance credits, Broadway: Memphis the Musical, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, How to Succeed, On The Town. Others: The Lion King, The Bubbly Black Girl...,

The Wiz, West Side Story. Tanya is currently in the process of writing an original choreo-play titled 'A Play in 3 Movements' about intergenerational trauma/healing and its links to auto immunity in women. She is a 2023/24 MAP Fund Grantee, 2022 NoMAA artist in residence and a High-Arts/Critical Breaks Fellow in collaboration with OSF New Works. @sohumanity SoHumanity.com

Sarah O'Gleby (Co-Choreographer). Her credits include Shucked (Broadway), Almost Famous (Broadway), Tony's Opening Numbers 2022 (Radio City), Shucked (Pioneer, SLC), The Wanderer (Paper Mill Playhouse), Mythic (Charing Cross, London), High Button Shoes (City Center Encores). Sarah is Resident Choreographer for "SNL" and "The Tonight Show" (NBC). Sarah also creates unique one-off events for Hermes, Robin Hood Foundation, Target, Rose Bowl (NBC), Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC), "The Kelly Clarkson Show" (NBC), "The View" (ABC) and The Kennedy Center Honors (CBS).

JOHN BERENDT (Award-Winning Author) was born and raised in Syracuse, New York. He attended Harvard, where he majored in English and wrote for the Harvard Lampoon. Upon graduation he was hired by Esquire magazine--first as an editor, then as a monthly columnist. Later he became the editor of New York Magazine. It was during a trip to the South in the mid-1980s that he discovered Savannah--a cloistered, inward-looking garden city that basked on the Georgia coast, reveling in its own peculiarities and giving not a thought to the outside world. He was enchanted and began writing about the city and its people in what would eventually become Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil.

An invitation only industry reading will take place May 12th and 13th, 2023. MIDNIGHT IN THE GARDEN OF GOOD AND EVIL is being produced by Hal Luftig, Craig Haffner, and Sherry Wright.

BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Reviews: Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan Star In THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEINS WINDOW Photo
Reviews: Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan Star In THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW at BAM
The Brooklyn Academy of Music presents the first major New York revival of Lorraine Hansberry's The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, directed by Obie Award winner Anne Kauffman at the BAM Harvey Theater. The production officially opened on February 23, 2023. Read reviews for the production!
Video: Go Inside Broadway-Aimed THE SECRET GARDEN Opening Night In Los Angeles Photo
Video: Go Inside Broadway-Aimed THE SECRET GARDEN Opening Night In Los Angeles
Hit the red carpet for opening night of the Broadway-aimed production of 'The Secret Garden' currently playing at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre through March 26, 2023! See video of the big night as BroadwayWorld takes you inside the opening night festivities with the show's star-studded cast as they take their opening night bows!
Photos/Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for NEW YORK, NEW YORK Photo
Photos/Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for NEW YORK, NEW YORK
New York, New York is officially in rehearsals! Check out photos of the cast in action and footage of 'Cheering For Me Now' and 'My Own Music'.
Video: First Look at THE BEST WE COULD at MTC Photo
Video: First Look at THE BEST WE COULD at MTC
Get a first look at footage of the world premiere of Manhattan Theatre Club's The Best We Could!

More Hot Stories For You


Wake Up With BWW 2/28: Ramin Karimloo to Lead PHANTOM in Italy, Lea Salonga Joins HERE LIES LOVE, and More!Wake Up With BWW 2/28: Ramin Karimloo to Lead PHANTOM in Italy, Lea Salonga Joins HERE LIES LOVE, and More!
February 28, 2023

Top stories include: The Phantom of the Opera will make its Italian premiere starring Ramin Karimloo, Lea Salonga joins the cast and producing team of Here Lies Love, Jinkx Monsoon extends in Chicago, and more!
Review Roundup: Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan Star In THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW at BAMReview Roundup: Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan Star In THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW at BAM
February 27, 2023

The Brooklyn Academy of Music presents the first major New York revival of Lorraine Hansberry's The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, directed by Obie Award winner Anne Kauffman at the BAM Harvey Theater. The production officially opened on February 23, 2023. Read reviews for the production!
Photos/Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for NEW YORK, NEW YORKPhotos/Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for NEW YORK, NEW YORK
February 27, 2023

New York, New York is officially in rehearsals! Check out photos of the cast in action and footage of 'Cheering For Me Now' and 'My Own Music'.
Ticketmaster Warns Of High Demand For Jonas Brothers Broadway ResidencyTicketmaster Warns Of High Demand For Jonas Brothers Broadway Residency
February 27, 2023

Ticketmaster is warning that due to high demand, many fans will not be able to get tickets to the Jonas Brothers' Broadway Residency. 
MRS DOUBTFIRE National Tour Is Holding Virtual Open Call for Child ActorsMRS DOUBTFIRE National Tour Is Holding Virtual Open Call for Child Actors
February 27, 2023

Calling all kids! The national tour of Mrs. Doubtfire, which is set to begin rehearsals in August 2023, is seeking child actors (age 8-18+) for the roles of Lydia, Christopher and Natalie Hillard. Submissions are due Monday, March 6, 2023.
share