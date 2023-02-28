Kelli O'Hara, Sutton Foster, Jeremy Jordan, Norm Lewis & More to be Featured in The New York Pops 2023-2024 Season

The New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, has announced its 2023-2024 season of performances in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall.

The New York Pops kicks off its 2023-24 season on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. with 21st Century Broadway featuring a quartet of Broadway's brightest stars including Jeremy Jordan, Tony Award nominee Hailey Kilgore, Javier Muñoz, and Tony Award nominee Elizabeth Stanley performing music from some of the most iconic new classics that have graced the stage since 2000, including Hamilton, Jagged Little Pill, Wicked, The Last Five Years, and Waitress.

On Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 p.m., Tony Award winners Sutton Foster and Kelli O'Hara join The New York Pops in a one-night-only program that highlights their careers on stage, including selections from Anything Goes, The Music Man, Kiss Me Kate, and The King and I.

The New York Pops' annual holiday tradition returns on Friday, December 22 and Saturday, December 23 at 8:00 p.m. featuring Tony Award nominee Norm Lewis in a merry night of classic carols, contemporary favorites, and other surprises.

The New York Pops celebrates the centennial of Gershwin's masterpiece Rhapsody in Blue on Friday, February 9, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. featuring long-time New York Pops pianist Lee Musiker. The program will also include selections from Porgy and Bess, Cuban Overture, and some of George and Ira Gershwin's best loved songs, sung by Tony Award nominee Montego Glover.

On Friday, March 15, 2024 at 8:00 p.m., The New York Pops brings Motown to Carnegie Hall with a program of classic pop songs from the 60s, 70s, and beyond including unforgettable number one hits from Diana Ross and The Supremes, Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrel, and Martha and The Vandellas, joined by the stars of Broadway's Motown: The Musical, Bryan Terrell Clark and Tony Award nominee Valisia LeKae.

"We are incredibly excited to return to Carnegie Hall for The New York Pops' 41st season," said New York Pops Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke. We'll be joined by so many of our favorite singers to help us celebrate the greats of American popular music-including some of the finest songwriters and performers on Broadway today, the unforgettable classics of Motown, and the centennial anniversary of one of the 20th century's most iconic compositions, George Gershwin's 'Rhapsody in Blue.'"

2022-2023 Program Information

21st Century Broadway

Steven Reineke, Music Director and Conductor

Jeremy Jordan, Guest Artist

Hailey Kilgore, Guest Artist

Javier Muñoz, Guest Artist

Elizabeth Stanley, Guest Artist

Friday, October, 27, 2023 at 8:00 p.m.

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall

One Night Only: An Evening with Sutton Foster and Kelli O'Hara

Steven Reineke, Music Director and Conductor

Sutton Foster, Guest Artist

Kelli O'Hara, Guest Artist

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 p.m.

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall

The Best Christmas of All with Norm Lewis

Steven Reineke, Music Director and Conductor

Norm Lewis, Guest Artist

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 p.m.

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall

Gershwin: A Century of Rhapsody in Blue

Steven Reineke, Music Director and Conductor

Montego Glover, Guest Artist

Lee Musiker, Piano

Friday, February 9, 2024 at 8:00 p.m.

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall

Hitsville: Celebrating Motown

Steven Reineke, Music Director and Conductor

Bryan Terrell Clark, Guest Artist

Valisia LeKae, Guest Artist

Friday, March 15, 2024 at 8:00 p.m.

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall

Ticket Information

Carnegie Hall subscription packages for the 2023-2024 season are currently on sale. Single tickets for all 2023-2024 performances go on sale to Carnegie Hall subscribers and members on Monday, August 14, 2023 and to the general public on Monday, August 21, 2023.



The New York Pops

is the largest independent pops orchestra in the United States and the only professional symphonic orchestra in New York City specializing in popular music. Led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, the orchestra performs an annual subscription series at Carnegie Hall, and is among the venue's most presented ensembles. Now in its milestone 40th season, The New York Pops' annual birthday gala is celebrated each spring, raising funds for the orchestra and its education programs. The New York Pops performs annually in Queens, NY at Forest Hills Stadium, a 14,000-seat historic concert venue.

The New York Pops celebrates the diversity of popular music's evolving songbook. Every concert is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, with influences ranging from Broadway melodies to film scores, jazz, rock, pop, and everything in between. Under Reineke's dynamic leadership, The New York Pops continues to re-imagine orchestral pops music.

Through its PopsEd music education programs, The New York Pops fulfills its dedication to lifelong learning by collaborating with public schools, community organizations, and senior centers throughout the five boroughs of New York City. PopsEd allows thousands of New Yorkers of all ages and backgrounds to participate in fully customizable music programs that blend traditional education with pure fun.

The New York Pops is committed to serving all members of the community. Through its Kids in the Balcony and Kids in the Stadium programs, thousands of children and their parents have had an opportunity to see The New York Pops at Carnegie Hall and Forest Hills Stadium free of charge.

The New York Pops was founded by Ruth and Skitch Henderson in 1983 with a mission to create greater public awareness and appreciation of America's rich musical heritage through presentation of concerts and education programs of the highest quality. The New York Pops is a non-profit organization supported solely through the generosity of individual donations, institutional grants, corporate sponsorships, and concert income.

Follow The New York Pops on Facebook (facebook.com/thenewyorkpops), Instagram (@thenewyorkpops), and Twitter (@thenewyorkpops).

has established himself as one of North America's leading conductors of popular music and is in his second decade as Music Director of The New York Pops at Carnegie Hall. Additionally, he is Principal Pops Conductor of the National Symphony Orchestra at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and Principal Pops Conductor of the Houston and Toronto Symphony Orchestras.

Reineke is a frequent guest conductor with The Philadelphia Orchestra and his extensive North American conducting appearances include Dallas, Detroit and the Ravinia Music Festival.

On stage, Mr. Reineke has created programs and collaborated with a range of leading artists from the worlds hip hop, R & B, Broadway, television and rock including: Maxwell, Common, Kendrick Lamar, Nas, Cynthia Erivo, Sutton Foster, Megan Hilty, Cheyenne Jackson, Wayne Brady, Peter Frampton and Ben Folds, amongst others. In 2017 he was featured on National Public Radio's "All Things Considered" leading the National Symphony Orchestra - in a first for the show's 45-year history - performing live music excerpts in between news segments. In 2018 Reineke led the National Symphony Orchestra with hip hop legend Nas performing his seminal album "Illmatic" on PBS's Great Performances.

As the creator of more than one hundred orchestral arrangements for the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra, Mr. Reineke's work has been performed worldwide, and can be heard on numerous Cincinnati Pops Orchestra recordings on the Telarc label. His symphonic works Celebration Fanfare, Legend of Sleepy Hollow and Casey at the Bat are performed frequently in North America, including performances by the New York Philharmonic and Los Angeles Philharmonic. His Sun Valley Festival Fanfare was used to commemorate the Sun Valley Summer Symphony's pavilion, and his Festival Te Deum and Swan's Island Sojourn were debuted by the Cincinnati Symphony and Cincinnati Pops Orchestras. His numerous wind ensemble compositions are published by the C.L. Barnhouse Company and are performed by concert bands worldwide.

A native of Ohio, Mr. Reineke is a graduate of Miami University of Ohio (2020 Alumnus Distinguished Achievement Medal), where he earned bachelor of music degrees with honors in both trumpet performance and music composition. He currently resides in New York City with his husband Eric Gabbard.