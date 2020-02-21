Wake Up With BWW 2/21: WEST SIDE STORY Reviews, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

West Side Story officially opened last night. Read all of the reviews for the new revival at the link below!

We've got your first sneak peek of Rob McClure and the cast of Mrs. Doubtfire in action! Check out the video below!

The cast of Prince of Egypt in London has taken all new portraits in costume. Meet the cast of characters in the photo set below!

1) Actors' Equity Association Releases Statement Regarding WEST SIDE STORY

Actors' Equity Association released the following statement after a report in the New York Times that members of West Side Story have become concerned about safety and that the producers have retained a cybersecurity consultant to prevent online harassment.. (more...)

2) Photo Flash: PRINCE OF EGYPT Cast Poses For All New Portraits

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT, the brand-new musical that is now in previews at London's Dominion Theatre, has released a series of principal cast character portraits!. (more...)

3) VIDEO: REPEAT ATTENDERS Documentary Shines Spotlight on Broadway Super-Fans

by Stage Tube

In May 2020. Australian independent filmmaker, Hello Dooley Productions will premiere REPEAT ATTENDERS- a feature-length documentary film that takes us inside the fascinating world of musical theatre superfans.. (more...)

4) HOLLYWOOD, Starring Darren Criss, Jeremy Pope, & More, Will Debut This May on Netflix

by TV News Desk

Netflix has announced that the 7-episode limited series HOLLYWOOD will debut May 1 on the streamer.. (more...)

5) BWW TV: Watch Rob McClure and Company Give a Sneak Peek of MRS. DOUBTFIRE on Broadway!

by TV - Press Previews

Rehearsals are officially underway for Mrs. Doubtfire on Broadway, which is set to begin previews on Monday, March 9 in advance of an official opening night on Sunday, April 5 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 W 43rd St).. (more...)

Opening Night Coverage:

West Side Story officially opened last night! Read the reviews here.

BWW Exclusive: See Behind-the-Scenes Photos From NT Live & Fathom Events' CYRANO DE BERGERAC Starring James McAvoy

Check out more photos here!

US audiences can see the National Theatre's 'Cyrano de Bergerac,' starring James McAvoy, live from the West End at their neighborhood theater for one night only, today, February 20!

BroadwayWorld has exclusive behind-the-scenes photo from the production.

What we're watching: Hangin' with the Cast of THE MINUTES on Broadway!

Performances for Steppenwolf's production of The Minutes by Tracy Letts, directed by Anna D. Shapiro, begin Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the Cort Theatre (138 W 48th St) on Broadway, and officially opens on Sunday, March 15, 2020. This is a 16-week limited engagement through Sunday, June 14, 2020. What's the new play all about?

Social Butterfly: Tony Winner Steve Kazee and Jenna Dewan Announce Engagement

Tony winner Steve Kazee and Jenna Dewan have just announced their engagement! The couple, whois also expecting their first child together, made the announcement yesterday via Instagram. BroadwayWorld sends our congratulations to the happy couple!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Tyne Daly, who turns 74, and Christine Ebersole, who turns 67 today!

Tyne Daly most recently created the role of Katharine Gerard in the world premiere of Terrence McNally's Mothers and Sons at the Bucks County Playhouse. She appeared on Broadway, in London and in Washington, D.C. in McNally's Master Class. She recently portrayed Emma Goldman in Ragtime, Lady Bracknell in The Importance of Being Earnest and Judy Steinberg in It Shoulda Been You. Daly made her New York debut in 1966 in The Butter and Egg Man and her Broadway debut the next year in That Summerâ€"That Fall. She received the 1990 Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for her performance as Madame Rose in Gypsy: A Musical Fable. Daly was nominated for the 2006 Tony Award for Rabbit Hole. In L.A. she has appeared in Ashes, Three Sisters, Gethsemane Springs and Come Back, Little Sheba. Daly's work as Mary Beth Lacey on "Cagney and Lacey" garnered her six Emmy nominations and four Emmy Awards. She earned two nominations and the Emmy for her work on "Christy" and six nominations and the Emmy for "Judging Amy." Nominated for five Golden Globe Awards, she has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and in 2011 was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame. Daly's theatrical films include John & Mary, The Enforcer, Telefon, Zoot Suit and The Simian Line. She recently filmed Basmati Blues with Donald Sutherland on location in India. Television films include "Intimate Strangers," "The Women's Room," "Larry," "The Entertainer," "Kids Like These," "Bye Bye Birdie" and "The Wedding Dress."

In 2018, Christine Ebersole joined the Los Angeles Opera Company, starring in Candide. Prior to her most recent Tony nominated performance as Elizabeth Arden in War Paint, Ebersole won the 2007 Tony Award for Outstanding Actress as Edie Beale in the acclaimed Tony nominated Broadway Musical Grey Gardens. Lauded with virtually every Off-Broadway theater award when it premiered at Playwrights Horizon, Grey Gardens moved to Broadway with every theater critic praising Christine's bravura performance. Christine won her first Tony Award for her role as Dorothy Brock in the acclaimed revival, 42nd Street. Other Broadway credits include Dinner at Eight (Tony nomination) Steel Magnolias, Gore Vidal's The Best Man, Camelot, Oklahoma! and On the Twentieth Century. Throughout her career, Christine has performed in celebrated concert halls including The Kennedy Center, Feinstein's/54 Below, Feinstein's at The Nikko as well as with The Pasadena Pops, The Boston Pops The New York Pops, the televised "Kennedy Center Honors" and "The San Francisco Symphony at Carnegie Hall" (2008 PBS Special). Film credits include Wolf of Wall Street, Tootsie, Amadeus, Black Sheep, DeadAgain, My Favorite Martian, My Girl II, and Richie Rich. On Television, Christine has been a regular on "Retired at 35," USA's hit TV series, "Royal Pains", appeared in "Boston Legal," "Law and Order, SVU," guest starring roles on "Lipstick Jungle" and "Cashmere Mafia" and played Samantha's aunt in ABC's "Samantha Who." Other TV appearances include a "Not Ready for Prime Time" player on "Saturday Night Live," Bette Midler's "Gypsy," "Mary & Rhoda," "Platinum" with Diana Ross, "Will & Grace," "Murphy Brown," and a recurring role on the WB series "Related" in addition to appearances on "The Today Show", "The View," and "The Colbert Report." Christine has released 4 CD's, including her CD celebrating Noel Coward and her latest CD, "Strings Attached."

