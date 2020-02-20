BWW TV: Watch Rob McClure and Company Give a Sneak Peek of MRS. DOUBTFIRE on Broadway!

Rehearsals are officially underway for Mrs. Doubtfire on Broadway, which is set to begin previews on Monday, March 9 in advance of an official opening night on Sunday, April 5 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 W 43rd St).

Daniel Hillard, a struggling, out-of-work actor, will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he disguises himself as Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new persona begins to take on a life of her own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father. A hysterical and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, Mrs. Doubtfire is the next big musical comedy for families-of all kinds.

"A lot of people say, 'Why a musical? What makes Mrs. Doubtfire sing?' Our composers have found the perfect places in this story to sing. I think they started from the struggle that the kids are going through," explains leading man, Rob McClure. "I think the score and the music and the sound of the show was birthed out of what's going on for those kids in the midst of this chaos."

Below, watch as McClure and company give a very special sneak peek of the new musical!





