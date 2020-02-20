BWW Exclusive: See Behind-the-Scenes Photos From NT Live & Fathom Events' CYRANO DE BERGERAC Starring James McAvoy

US audiences can see the National Theatre's 'Cyrano de Bergerac,' starring James McAvoy, live from the West End at their neighborhood theater for one night only, today, February 20!

BroadwayWorld has exclusive behind-the-scenes photo from the production. See them below!

Fans will have the opportunity to see this unbelievable performance from new and exciting angles and most importantly up close, which wouldn't be possible without Fathom Events and NT Live.

Directed by Jamie Lloyd ('Betrayal'), the National Theatre production reinvents the classic play and features a powerful lead performance from McAvoy as 'Cyrano de Bergerac,' the French soldier hoping to win the heart of his true love Roxane, against all odds.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You