VIDEO: REPEAT ATTENDERS Documentary Shines Spotlight on Broadway Super-Fans

In May 2020. Australian independent filmmaker, Hello Dooley Productions will premiere REPEAT ATTENDERS- a feature-length documentary film that takes us inside the fascinating world of musical theatre superfans.

For some people, Broadway musicals are merely frivolous entertainment, a fun way to spend a few hours. For others, it's an all-consuming obsession, a way of life and even the key to their very identity. These superfans are so committed to their favorite show that they return to see that show again and again, hundreds of times over.

REPEAT ATTENDERS shines a spotlight on Broadway superfans and the growing global phenomenon of 'repeat attending', as it examines just how far the most extreme superfans will go in pursuit of their passion - some with devastating consequences.

Filmed on Broadway, London's West End, Bochum Germany and Australia's Melbourne and Brisbane over a five-year period, REPEAT ATTENDERS introduces us to some of the world's biggest, most extreme superfans of shows such as CATS, RENT, LES MISERABLES and STARLIGHT EXPRESS.

