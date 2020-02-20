Tony Winner Steve Kazee and Jenna Dewan Announce Engagement
Tony winner Steve Kazee and Jenna Dewan have just announced their engagement! The couple, whois also expecting their first child together, made the announcement yesterday via Instagram. BroadwayWorld sends our congratulations to the happy couple!
Steve Kazee won the 2012 Tony Award for "Best Actor in a Musical" and the 2013 Grammy for Musical Theater Album, for his role in Once as Guy. Other Broadway credits include Monty Python's Spamalot as Sir Lancelot, Starbuck opposite Audra McDonald in the Roundabout's 110 in the Shade, To Be or Not to Be at MTC, and Edward Albee's Seascape. Regional theater credits include The Subject Was Roses (Kennedy Center, Helen Hayes Award nomination for Best Actor alongside Bill Pullman and Judith Ivey), and Off-Broadway credits include As You Like It (NYSF). His television work includes Blindspot, Legends, Nashville, Shameless, Working Class opposite Melissa Peterman, 100 Questions, CSI, NCIS, Numb3rs, Medium, and "Conviction.
