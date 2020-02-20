BWW TV: Hangin' with the Cast of THE MINUTES on Broadway!

Performances for Steppenwolf's production of The Minutes by Tracy Letts, directed by Anna D. Shapiro, begin Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the Cort Theatre (138 W 48th St) on Broadway, and officially opens on Sunday, March 15, 2020. This is a 16-week limited engagement through Sunday, June 14, 2020. What's the new play all about?

"What I wanted to explore is: how we got here. Not necessarily where we are now- the play certainly is not about Trump or Trump-ism. It doesn't have anything to do with red sate/blue state per-say. It's about how we conduct ourselves politically," explains Letts. "The play might be about how hard it is to be good. It can be hard to be good. I think we see object lessons in that almost daily in our current politics."

The cast of The Minutes includes Ian Barford, Blair Brown, Cliff Chamberlain, K. Todd Freeman, Armie Hammer, Tracy Letts, Danny McCarthy, Jessie Mueller, Sally Murphy, Austin Pendleton, Jeff Still.

With The Minutes, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tracy Letts and Tony-winning director Anna D. Shapiro return to Broadway together for the first time since their Tony-winning sensation August: Osage County. The record-breaking hit production from Steppenwolf Theatre Company takes a look at the inner-workings of a city council meeting in the small town of Big Cherry-and the hypocrisy, greed, and ambition that follow. "Nothing in this explosive 90-minute play is as it seems...A real-life heart-in-the-mouth experience," declares the Chicago Tribune. This powerful, resonant, and funny portrayal of democracy in action proves that everything you know can change-it's just a matter of minutes. After all, the smallest towns keep the biggest secrets.

Watch below as the cast takes a break from rehearsals to tell us even more about the new play!





