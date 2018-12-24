Wake Up With BWW 12/24: CAROLS FOR A CURE Photos and Videos, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld, and a Merry Christmas Eve! Kick off the holidays with your daily dose of Broadway news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) A History of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD: How Harper Lee's Tale of Courage and Conviction Achieved Immortality

by Alexa Criscitiello

This season, one of literature's most celebrated works, Harper Lee's To KIll A Mockingbird has landed on Broadway in a new adaptation by legendary screenwriter Aaron Sorkin.. (more...)

2) Exclusive Photo Coverage: MEAN GIRLS Cast Rocks Around the Christmas Tree for Carols For A Cure!

by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Below, check out exclusive photos of Erika Henningsen and the cast of Mean Girls as they record their track, 'Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree.'. (more...)

3) Toast to the Holidays with Our Broadway-Themed Cocktails!

by Julie Musbach

Nothing says time to party like the holidays and nothing says holiday party like some good cocktails to keep the evening merry and bright. We've assembled some holiday cocktails with a Broadway theme.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Cuba Gooding, Jr. and the Cast of CHICAGO Spend 'Christmas Eve on the Dance Floor' For BC/EFA

by Stage Tube

Once again, the Broadway company of Chicago has created an original holiday song for Broadway Cares' annual Carols For a Cure album.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: THE BOOK OF MORMON Pays Tribute to FIDDLER ON THE ROOF After Reaching Milestone

by Stephanie Wild

With The Book of Mormon's 3,243rd performance, the Broadway run of the show surpasses the run of the original production of Fiddler on the Roof.. (more...)

BWW Exclusive: Talkin' Poppins- Marc Platt Explains How They Kept 'Joy and Wonder' in MARY POPPINS RETURNS

Mary Poppins Returns is now in cinemas across the country! Now, producer Marc Platt sits down with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to explain why the original film meant so

What we're geeking out over: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG is the Second Longest Running Show at the Lyceum Theatre

BroadwayWorld has learned that The Play That Goes Wrong is the second longest-running show at the Lyceum Theatre!

The longest-running show at the Lyceum was Born Yesterday, which opened on February 4, 1946 and ran there until November 6, 1948, playing approximately 1000 performances. By January 6, when the Broadway production of The Play That Goes Wrong closes its doors, it will have played 27 previews and 745 performances.

What we're watching: RENT LIVE Cast Talks the Legacy of Jonathan Larson in Touching Tribute

Fox goes bohemian on January 27, 2019 when they premiere RENT LIVE. Now, the cast opens up about the themes of the show, the impact of its message, and the legacy of Jonathan Larson.

Social Butterfly: HAMILTON's Schuyler Sisters, Mandy Gonzalez, Denee Benton, and Alysha Deslorieux, Sing 'Silent Night' in Spanish and English

Hamilton is keeping the holiday medleys rolling with a tune from the Schuyler Sisters of Hamilton on Broadway, Mandy Gonzalez, Denée Benton, and Alysha Deslorieux. In honor of the first official day of winter, the trio recorded a rendition of "Silent Night" in Spanish and English.

