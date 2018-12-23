VIDEO: THE BOOK OF MORMON Pays Tribute to FIDDLER ON THE ROOF After Reaching Milestone

With The Book of Mormon's 3,243rd performance, the Broadway run of the show surpasses the run of the original production of Fiddler on the Roof.

To commemorate the milestone, the Mormons re-enacted the famous bottle dance from Fiddler. Check out the video below!

From Trey Parker and Matt Stone, four-time Emmy Award-winning creators of South Park comes this hilarious Broadway musical about a pair of mismatched Mormon boys sent on a mission to a place that's about as far from Salt Lake City as you can get. The Book of Mormon is written in collaboration with Robert Lopez, the Tony Award-winning writer of Avenue Q, and co-directed by Mr. Parker and three-time Tony nominee Casey Nicholaw (Spamalot, The Drowsy Chaperone). Contains explicit language.



The show opened on Broadway in March 2011. The Book of Mormon garnered overwhelmingly positive critical response, and set records in ticket sales for the Eugene O'Neill Theatre. The show was awarded nine Tony Awards, one of which was for Best Musical, and a Grammy Award for the highest-charting Broadway cast album in over four decades, reaching number three on the Billboard charts. It premiered in the West End in 2013, and has staged two national tours.

