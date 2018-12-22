Toast to the Holidays with Our Broadway-Themed Cocktails!

Nothing says time to party like the holidays and nothing says holiday party like some good cocktails to keep the evening merry and bright. We've assembled some holiday cocktails with a Broadway theme to keep the spirit of theatre alive in the form of, well, spirits.

Wouldn't It Be Loverly

If you've ever been to a high class get together, you know the champagne flows freely. Give it a fancy twist and raise that pinky high.

4 1/2 oz. prosecco

1/2 oz. raspberry liqueur

Splash of elderflower liqueur

Pour into champagne flute.

Garnish with a sense of upperclass entitlement and a crisp English accent.

The Bad Idea

If you have too many, make sure you don't do something stupid like sleep with your husband (your doctor is probably way cuter anyway).

(Serves 2)

2 cups apple juice

1/4 cup cranberry juice

Mulling spices (2 tsp ground allspice, 2 tsp ground nutmeg, 1 tsp ground cinnamon 10 cloves)

2-3 cinnamon sticks

3 oz Four Roses bourbon

In a saucepan, combine apple juice, cranberry juice, mulling spices (best placed in teabag), and cinnamon sticks. Let sit over low heat for at least 10 minutes, up to 30. Add the bourbon and serve immediately.

Garnish with a single floating star anise and a charmingly optimistic view of the future.

So Big, So Small

The perfect drink to share with family you are desperately trying to connect with (Heidi Hansen was JUST DOING HER BEST).

1/2 cup blueberries

1 oz. lemon juice

1/2 tbsp simple syrup

1/2 tbsp honey syrup

1 1/2 oz. gin

Tonic water (optional)

Muddle the blueberries, lemon juice, and syrups in cocktail shaker. Add gin and ice and shake. Strain through fine mesh sieve. Top off with tonic water if desired.

Optional garnishes include your own tears unless you are Rachel Bay Jones in which case garnish with Tony Award.

Irish Family Brawl

Keep an eye out for the Ferryman, he comes for us all.

1 1/2 oz. Irish whiskey (Jameson if you're Catholic, Bushmills if you're protestant)

Enjoy straight, on the rocks, or right out of the bottle depending on who walks through the door and where the goose has gone.

Tequila Mockingbird

Even sagely Atticus knows the value of some downtime.

2 oz. tequila

1 oz. lime juice

1/2 tbsp simple syrup

3-4 blackberries

8 sage leaves

In a cocktail shaker, muddle the blackberries, sage leaves, and tequila. Add lime juice, simple syrup, and ice. Shake well. Strain into glass using a fine mesh sieve.

Garnish with sage leaves and sage knowledge of the world.

Sunrise on the Savannah

Just can't wait to be king? A sweet mimosa is the perfect start to any monarch's day.

4 oz. champagne/prosecco

1 1/2 oz. orange juice

3/4 oz. raspberry liqueur

Pour into champagne flute.

Optional garnish: raspberry or nagging words from the family Hornbill.

Ozmopolitan

Would any cocktail list be complete without a twist on an Ozian cosmo?

1 1/2 oz. vodka

4-5 mint leaves

1 oz. cranberry juice

1 oz. strawberry purée (strained of seeds)

In a cocktail shaker, muddle mint and vodka. Add cranberry juice, strawberry purée, and ice. Shake then strain into martini glass.

Garnish with a sprig of mint and slice of strawberry (because pink goes good with green).

