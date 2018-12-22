VIDEO: HAMILTON's Schuyler Sisters, Mandy Gonzalez, Denee Benton, and Alysha Deslorieux, Sing 'Silent Night' in Spanish and English

Hamilton is keeping the holiday medleys rolling with a tune from the Schuyler Sisters of Hamilton on Broadway, Mandy Gonzalez, Denée Benton, and Alysha Deslorieux. In honor of the first official day of winter yesterday, the trio recorded a rendition of "Silent Night" in Spanish and English.

The vocal arrangement is by Kurt Crowley. The women are accompanied by Mario Gotoh, Benny Reiner and Tomek Miernowski.

Watch the video below!

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and music supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

