THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG is the Second Longest Running Show at the Lyceum Theatre

A lot has been going right for The Play That Goes Wrong! After announcing that the play will end its Broadway run in January, it was recently revealed that it will transfer off-Broadway. Now, tipped off to us by Corey Brunish and confirmed on ibdb.com, we have just learned that it is the second longest-running show at the Lyceum Theatre!

The longest-running show at the Lyceum was Born Yesterday, which opened on February 4, 1946 and ran there until November 6, 1948, playing approximately 1000 performances.

By January 6, when the Broadway production of The Play That Goes Wrong closes its doors, it will have played 27 previews and 745 performances.

The Play That Goes Wrong will move to New World Stages Off-Broadway on February 11th. The run will be directed Off-Broadway by Matt DiCarlo. The original Broadway direction is by Mark Bell. Cast and creative team will be announced at a later date.

Co-written by Mischief Theatre company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces The 'Cornley University Drama Society' who are attempting to put on a 1920s' murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong...does, as the accident prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

