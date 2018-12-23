CHICAGO
VIDEO: Cuba Gooding, Jr. and the Cast of CHICAGO Spend 'Christmas Eve on the Dance Floor' For BC/EFA

Dec. 23, 2018  

Once again, the Broadway company of Chicago has created an original holiday song for Broadway Cares' annual Carols For a Cure album.

"Christmas Eve on a Dance Floor" was written by Brian O'Brien with arrangements and orchestrations by Ray Cetta, vocalist Raena White is backed by Jessica Ernest, Jermaine R. Rembert, and Naomi C. Walley.

Watch the music video below!

Musicians: electric bass: Ray Cetta; keys and Hammond B3: Tom Wilson; drums: Steve Singer; guitar: Tom Monkell; tenor sax: Jack Stuckey; trumpets: Glenn Drewes & Earl Gardner; trombones: Brian Bonvissuto & Bruce Bonvissuto; violins: Amelia Dietrich & Marshall Coid.

Video director/producer Jason Patrick Sands, wanted to take this year's Carols For a Cure album to the next level with his Chicago contribution. Disco through the holiday season with the cast of Chicago and Cuba Gooding Jr. who returns to the Broadway Production from January 7, 2019 through February 10.

Purchase BC/EFA's Carols for a Cure albums at www.broadwaycares.org.

Chicago currently stars Charlotte d'Amboise as Roxie Hart, Amra-Faye Wright as Velma Kelly, Tom Hewitt as Billy Flynn, Evan Harrington as Amos Hart, Raena White as Matron "Mama" Morton and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

