Wake Up With BWW 12/23: Will Broadway Be Cancelled Due to Inclement Weather?
Plus, a Ragtime concert will take place in 2023 to celebrate the musical's 25th anniversary, and more!
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.
Today's top stories include an update on what happens to Broadway when there is inclement weather, and more!
Read more about these and other top stories below!
Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!
Today's Top Stories
VIDEO: Lea Michele & Darren Criss Go Christmas Caroling on CARPOOL KARAOKE
by Michael Major
Glee co-stars Lea Michele and Darren Criss reunited for a special Christmas episode of Carpool Karaoke. Watch the new video now, featuring the pair singing 'Christmas In New York' from Michele's Christmas album and 'Christmas Dance' from 'A Very Darren Crissmas.' . (more...)
Christopher Tucker, Who Designed Prosthetics For THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, Dies at 76
by Stephi Wild
BroadwayWorld has confirmed that Christopher Tucker, who designed the original prosthetics for the title role in The Phantom of the Opera, has died at age 76.. (more...)
Video: Watch Brittney Johnson Sing 'Popular' in WICKED
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Watch Brittney Johnson perform 'popular' in Wicked!. (more...)
Does Broadway Close Down Because of Snow?
by Team BWW
Will the impending weather impact your Broadway plans? As of Thursday at 12pm, all Broadway shows will play as scheduled. Check back here for updates. . (more...)
TAKE ME OUT Cancels Performance Due to Illness
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Last night's performance of Take Me Out was cancelled due to illness. See when the show will resume performances.. (more...)
VIDEO: Entertainment Community Fund To Present RAGTIME 25th Anniversary Concert In 2023
by A.A. Cristi
Brian Stokes Mitchell, Entertainment Community Fund President and one of the stars of the original Broadway production of Ragtime, has announced that the fund is currently planning a 2023 concert to celebrate the musical's 25th anniversary! See the video of Stokes' announcement here!. (more...)
Take Our Year End Survey For A Chance To Win $100 Amazon Gift Card
by Team BWW
We at BroadwayWorld want to get to know how you're feeling and your thoughts about theatre, entertainment, and streaming.. (more...)
Video: Amber Iman is Telling Her Story with Audible Originals
by Backstage Live with Richard Ridge
Now available to stream from Audible Originals is An Evening with Amber Iman, featuring... Amber Iman! In this video, watch as BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge chats with Amber about the exciting new project.. (more...)
VIDEO: Watch Ashley Park Perform 'Don't Start Now' By Dua Lipa on EMILY IN PARIS
by Michael Major
Netflix has released a video clip of Ashley Park singing 'Don't Start Now' by Dua Lipa on the latest season of Emily In Paris. Park, who has been seen on Broadway in Mean Girls, The King & I, Mamma Mia, and Sunday In the Park With George, plays Mindy in the hit series, alongside Lily Collins, Lucien Laviscount, Samual Arnold, and more.. (more...)
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
|voting ends in
More Hot Stories For You
December 23, 2022
Top stories include an update on what happens to Broadway when there is inclement weather, and more!
VIDEO: Entertainment Community Fund To Present RAGTIME 25th Anniversary Concert In 2023
December 22, 2022
Brian Stokes Mitchell, Entertainment Community Fund President and one of the stars of the original Broadway production of Ragtime, has announced that the fund is currently planning a 2023 concert to celebrate the musical's 25th anniversary! See the video of Stokes' announcement here!
Follow BroadwayWorld on Mastodon and Post!
December 22, 2022
Looking for a Twitter alternative to get your theatre news? We've got you covered! BroadwayWorld is now on two new micro-blogging social media sites.
TAKE ME OUT Cancels Tonight's Performance Due to Illness
December 22, 2022
Tonight's performance of Take Me Out has been cancelled due to illness. See when the show will resume performances.
14 Gay Street, the Inspiration for WONDERFUL TOWN, to be Demolished
December 22, 2022
14 Gay Street in Greenwich Village is being demolished. The house was once the home of Ruth McKenney, who wrote My Sister Eileen,” a 1938 collection of stories that provided the inspiration for the 1953 musical Wonderful Town.