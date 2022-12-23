Wake Up With BWW 12/23: Will Broadway Be Cancelled Due to Inclement Weather?

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

VIDEO: Lea Michele & Darren Criss Go Christmas Caroling on CARPOOL KARAOKE

by Michael Major

Glee co-stars Lea Michele and Darren Criss reunited for a special Christmas episode of Carpool Karaoke. Watch the new video now, featuring the pair singing 'Christmas In New York' from Michele's Christmas album and 'Christmas Dance' from 'A Very Darren Crissmas.' . (more...)

Christopher Tucker, Who Designed Prosthetics For THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, Dies at 76

by Stephi Wild

BroadwayWorld has confirmed that Christopher Tucker, who designed the original prosthetics for the title role in The Phantom of the Opera, has died at age 76.. (more...)

Video: Watch Brittney Johnson Sing 'Popular' in WICKED

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Watch Brittney Johnson perform 'popular' in Wicked!. (more...)

Does Broadway Close Down Because of Snow?

by Team BWW

Will the impending weather impact your Broadway plans? As of Thursday at 12pm, all Broadway shows will play as scheduled. Check back here for updates. . (more...)

TAKE ME OUT Cancels Performance Due to Illness

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Last night's performance of Take Me Out was cancelled due to illness. See when the show will resume performances.. (more...)

VIDEO: Entertainment Community Fund To Present RAGTIME 25th Anniversary Concert In 2023

by A.A. Cristi

Brian Stokes Mitchell, Entertainment Community Fund President and one of the stars of the original Broadway production of Ragtime, has announced that the fund is currently planning a 2023 concert to celebrate the musical's 25th anniversary! See the video of Stokes' announcement here!. (more...)

Video: Amber Iman is Telling Her Story with Audible Originals

by Backstage Live with Richard Ridge

Now available to stream from Audible Originals is An Evening with Amber Iman, featuring... Amber Iman! In this video, watch as BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge chats with Amber about the exciting new project.. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch Ashley Park Perform 'Don't Start Now' By Dua Lipa on EMILY IN PARIS

by Michael Major

Netflix has released a video clip of Ashley Park singing 'Don't Start Now' by Dua Lipa on the latest season of Emily In Paris. Park, who has been seen on Broadway in Mean Girls, The King & I, Mamma Mia, and Sunday In the Park With George, plays Mindy in the hit series, alongside Lily Collins, Lucien Laviscount, Samual Arnold, and more.. (more...)

