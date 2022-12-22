VIDEO: Lea Michele & Darren Criss Go Christmas Caroling on CARPOOL KARAOKE

Glee co-stars Lea Michele and Darren Criss reunited for a special Christmas episode of Carpool Karaoke.

Watch the new video below, featuring the pair singing "Christmas In New York" from Michele's Christmas album and "Christmas Dance" from "A Very Darren Crissmas."

Lea Michele can currently be seen as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl on Broadway. She has also been seen in Spring Awakening, Les Miserables, Ragtime, and Fiddler On the Roof.

Michele recently reunited with her Spring Awakening cast members for a one-night only benefit concert, which was filmed for a documentary, Those You've Known, which is now streaming on HBO Max.

Darren Criss won an Emmy for his work on the drama series American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace. Criss made his Broadway debut replacing Daniel Radcliffe in the role of J. Pierrepont Finch in the revival of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

Criss later took on the role of Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch and headlined the national tour in San Francisco and Los Angeles. He was most recently seen on Broadway in American Buffalo. He is also a co-founder of Elsie Fest, a music festival that features Broadway and pop music acts.

Watch the new Carpool Karaoke video here:



