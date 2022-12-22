Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge
Video: Amber Iman is Telling Her Story with Audible Originals

An Evening with Amber Iman is now available from Audible Originals.

Dec. 22, 2022  

Video: Amber Iman is Telling Her Story with Audible Originals "It was a labor... of love [Laughs], but it was a labor," joked Broadway's Amber Iman about her new Audible special, An Evening with Amber Iman. "I had a very short amount of time to decide what I wanted to say and how I wanted to say it. I've done one-woman shows for years, but an opportunity like this... for the Audible audience around the world... it was kinda crazy! I was so excited for the opportunity."

Amber Iman's powerful concert melds her onstage work in shows such as Shuffle Along and Soul Doctor with her work offstage as a founding member of the Broadway Advocacy Coalition and Black Women on Broadway. Using personal stories and songs, she takes the audience on a journey through love, rejection, race, artistry, and heartbreak in a performance that challenges, encourages, and uplifts, reminding us that we have the capacity to move forward from any setback.

"The work I do is for Black women," she explained. "It's to let Black women know that you belong in this space, and you should take up as much space as possible. I'm not there yet in my career in that I don't have all the Tonys and accolades, but I'm still here and I'm still taking up space. My voice still matters."

Listen to An Evening with Amber Iman today and watch below as she chats with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge about how the show came together!




