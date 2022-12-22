VIDEO: Entertainment Community Fund To Present RAGTIME 25th Anniversary Concert In 2023

The wheels of a dream are still turning! Before Broadway was forced to shut down due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Entertainment Community Fund was getting ready to present a very special Ragtime Reunion Concert, originally set for April 27, 2020.

Since Broadway's return, ticket holders have anxiously awaited news of when the concert will be rescheduled. Today, Brian Stokes Mitchell, ECF President and one of the stars of the original Broadway production, has announced that the fund is currently aiming for a 2023 bow to celebrate the musical's 25th anniversary!

See Stokes' full statement here!

The benefit concert was slated to star original cast members, including six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald ("Sarah"), two-time Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell ("Coalhouse Walker, Jr.") and Peter Friedman ("Tateh").

Based on the classic American novel by E.L. Doctorow, Ragtime has a book by Terrence McNally (Master Class, Love! Valour! Compassion!) and a score by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Once On This Island, Anastasia, Seussical).

The original production of Ragtime opened on January 18, 1998, at the Ford Center for the Performing Arts (now the Lyric Theatre) and played for 834 performances. The show received 14 Tony Award nominations and won for Best Book of a Musical (Terrence McNally), Best Original Score (Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens), Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Audra McDonald) and Best Orchestrations (William David Brohn).