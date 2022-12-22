VIDEO: Watch Ashley Park Perform 'Don't Start Now' By Dua Lipa on EMILY IN PARIS

Netflix has released a clip of Ashley Park singing "Don't Start Now" by Dua Lipa on the latest season of Emily In Paris.

Watch the clip of the musical performance below! Season three of Emily In Paris is now streaming on Netflix.

The new season takes place one year after Emily moved from Chicago to Paris for her dream job, now finding herself at a crucial crossroads in every aspect of her life.

Faced with two very different paths, Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie - at work and in her romantic life - and what those decisions mean for her future in France, all while continuing to immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides.

Award-winning creator and showrunner Darren Star returns to helm the third season of the Emmy-nominated series EMILY IN PARIS.

Producer and star Lily Collins also returns as Emily Cooper, also alongside returning series regulars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, and Lucien Laviscount. EMILY IN PARIS is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media.

Ashley Park starred as Gretchen Wieners in the Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical, Mean Girls, written by Tina Fey with music and lyrics by Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin, respectively. She was also seen on Broadway in Sunday in the Park With George, The KING and I, and Mamma Mia.

Watch the new performance here:



