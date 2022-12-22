Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Obituaries
Christopher Tucker, Who Designed Prosthetics For THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, Dies at 76

Tucker was a British make-up artist for theatre and film, whose notable works include the make-up effects for The Elephant Man and The Company of Wolves.

Dec. 22, 2022  

BroadwayWorld has confirmed that Christopher Tucker, who designed the original prosthetics for the title role in The Phantom of the Opera, has died at age 76.

Tucker's earliest credited work is the make-up for the 1970 film Julius Caesar, starring Charlton Heston and John Gielgud. He was also responsible for aging the characters in the BBC series I, Claudius. During 1975-76, he was part of the team that created the make-up and prosthetics for the Mos Eisley Cantina scene in Star Wars.

He won a BAFTA Award for Best Make-Up Artist in 1983 for his work on the film Quest for Fire. In 1985, he was nominated for BAFTA Awards in the categories Best Make-Up Artist and Best Special Visual Effects for his work on The Company of Wolves.


